5 Takeaways From Texas' 49-0 Win Over Oklahoma: Quinn Ewers Shines in Return

Welcome back, QB1

Quinn Ewers shined in his return game for Texas. The Southlake Carroll product nearly missed a month of play after suffering a shoulder injury against Alabama on Sept. 10. Ewers’ return was not officially confirmed by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian until Saturday morning, but multiple reports from earlier in the week suggested that he was primed to return against Oklahoma. Ewers ended the afternoon with 289 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Texas will be in prime position to win most of its remaining games, if not all, as long as Ewers stays healthy and continues to improve.

Jahdae Barron keeps getting better

About three weeks ago, Jahdae Barron nabbed Texas’ first pick six of the season against UTSA. On Saturday, the junior defensive back had the Red River Showdown’s first interception. Barron only played in nine games last season and has shown tremendous improvement this year. He’s quickly become one of Texas’ top defenders in a short period of time.

The pass game

It was all about passing for Texas on Saturday. Prior to Ewers’ return, Texas was mostly relying on the run game to score. Quinn Ewers’ propelled the Texas offense forward with his deep throws. Second string quarterback Hudson Card was never able to get the pass game going, so Ewers’ return is a huge relief for Sarkisian and his offensive staff. Since Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel did not suit up on Saturday, the Sooners were held to a meager 39 yards passing. Davis Beville completed 6-12 passes for 38 yards.

