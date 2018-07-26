JJT: 5 Highlights From the Cowboys' State-of-the-Union

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has doubled down on insisting that his players stand for the national anthem, saying he wouldn't support anyone who chose to stay in the locker room. (Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018)

The Cowboys held their annual state-of-the-union address Wednesday with Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Jason Garrett.

Here are 5 highlights from the news conference that lasted about 45 minutes:

1. Owner Jerry Jones believes in coach Jason Garrett, and he thinks Garrett is better than he’s ever been as a coach.

Garrett, entering his eighth season, has two NFC East titles and one playoff win.

Since 2014, the Cowboys are 38-26. So is this a playoff or bust season for Garrett?

“No,” Jones said emphatically. “That’s the best answer I can give, and the fairest.

“Our coach and our coaching staff are the No. 1 reason that I’m excited about what we have ahead of us this year.”

2. Jerry Jones said the Cowboys’ policy on the national anthem is clear, and it doesn’t seem to matter all that much no matter what the NFL and NFLPA eventually to do.

"Our policy is that you stand for the anthem," Jones said, "toe on the line."

Later, Jones said President Donald J. Trump's comments on the anthem issue don’t help the league.

"His interest in what we're doing is problematic from my chair and I would say in general the owners' chair, unprecedented if you really think about it," Jones said. "But, like the very game itself, that's the way it is and we'll deal with it.

“We feel strongly about how we deal with it and we'll do so accordingly. But, yes, everybody would like for it to go away."

3. Stephen Jones said he has not spoken to Seattle about Earl Thomas since the draft.

Thomas has not reported to Seattle and reportedly has no intention of playing for Seahawks without a new deal.

He’s in the last year of a four-year, $40 million deal. He wants a deal worth about $13 million that will make him among the game’s highest-paid safeties.

“When opportunities arise out there to improve our roster, we are going to jump on that," Stephen Jones said. "You are always aware of what is going on, whether players are reporting or unhappy. Some times those do lead to opportunities. We will keep an eye on that."

4. Stephen Jones saw Todd Gurley’s four-year, $60 million deal with the Rams that included $45 million guaranteed and he knew how Ezekiel Elliott’s would react.

I'm sure Zeke smiled big when he saw it," Stephen Jones said. "But I wouldn't take anybody for Zeke.

“I just think we've got the best one in the league, and I think he's put his off the field issues behind him and I expect him to do very special things.”

Elliott has two years left on his deal, and the Cowboys can take a team option on a fifth year. Gurley’s new deal came after his third year.

Elliott is entering his third year.

"Just as I said with Dak, I hope we're looking at big numbers on both of them, because that'll mean they've had great years,” Stephen Jones said, “and I would submit to you that if both of them go out and have great years, the Dallas Cowboys are going to have a great year too."

5. The Cowboys will bring Randy Gregory along slowly since he has been suspended for much of he past two seasons.

He didn’t participate in the conditioning test, but the Cowboys like his weight (242) and his attitude.

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys don’t expect to have David Irving in training camp because he’s handling some off-the-field issues.

Two sources told NBC DFW that Irving is in a rehab facility. He has been suspended for the season’s first four games.