49ers Lead Cowboys 16-7 at the Half

The Dallas Cowboys offense has been slow to get started Sunday and the 49ers have taken a 16-7 lead into halftime of their Wild Card playoff game.

In the first half, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has gone 11 for 14 for 133 yards with no sacks. RB Eli Mitchell has San Francisco's only touchdown of the game and has 15 rushes for 57 yards -- the other points coming off three field goals from Robbie Gould.

On the Dallas side, QB Dak Prescott finished the first half nine for 16 for 89 yards with a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper and one sack.

Zeke Elliott has six carries for 12 yards, Troy Pollard has four for 14. Cooper is the leading receiver so far, with four catches for 47 yards and the touchdown.