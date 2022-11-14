NFL

49ers' Dre Greenlaw Posts ‘Free Me' After Ejection for Justin Herbert Hit

With 30 seconds left in the first half of the Sunday Night Football contest against the Chargers, San Francisco lost one of its best defensive players on one of the most controversial calls of the season

In his first game back from a calf injury Sunday, 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from San Francisco's Week 10 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers for a helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Justin Herbert.

The play occurred just before halftime at Levi's Stadium as Herbert scrambled downfield with the ball, and Greenlaw made it clear he didn't agree with the decision to eject him shortly after leaving the field.

As Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward attempted to tackle Herbert near San Francisco's 35-yard line with 38 seconds left in the first half, the quarterback went down to his knees and fell forward.

Greenlaw, lowering his shoulder as he looked to stop the play as well, made helmet-to-helmet contact with Herbert as he went down. The linebacker subsequently was ejected and San Francisco was assessed with a 15-yard penalty.

Shortly after the play, Robert Griffin III voiced his opinion on the call.

Herbert was injured during the play and went to the Chargers' medical tent, but he came back into the game in the second half.

