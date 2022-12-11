49ers

49ers' Brock Purdy Ignites NFL Twitter After Dominant Win Over Buccaneers

Purdy led the Bucs to its sixth consecutive win with a dominant 35-7 victory over Brady and Co.

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

NFL Twitter reacts to Purdy's dominant performance vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy got rocked during the very first play of the game. The brutal sack on the opening play was flagged for roughing the passer, and Mr. Irrelevant was nearly flawless the rest of the way. 

The poised 22-year-old helped San Francisco get its sixth consecutive win with a dominant 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. 

In what was supposed to be a special homecoming for Brady, who is from San Mateo and grew up rooting for the 49ers, all eyes were on Purdy. 

From fans enjoying the game at home to Purdy's own family members in the stands at Levi's -- Purdy's performance captured great reactions from those watching. 

Even some former NFL players liked what they saw from the rookie. 

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter: 

Purdy and the 49ers can celebrate the inspiring win on Sunday but will have a short turnaround to prepare for a divisional clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. San Francisco can clinch the NFC West with a win at Lumen Field.

