A North Texas family shared a special moment from Tuesday night's Dallas Mavericks game at the American Airlines Center. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A North Texas family shared a special moment from Tuesday night's Dallas Mavericks game at the American Airlines Center.

Four-year-old Jace Aguilar lost his hearing as a toddler, but he has a brand-new cochlear implant that has restored much of his hearing.

His mother, Brenda Aguilar, says the implant is working great.

She shared a video with NBC 5 showing Jace hearing the Mavs' drum line perform for the very first time.

His mom says Jace loves basketball and hopes to start playing soon.