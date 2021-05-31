3 Big 12 Teams Among Top 8 Seeds in NCAA Baseball Tournament

Three Big 12 schools are among the top eight national seeds in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The 64-team field was announced Monday.

No. 2 Texas, No. 6 TCU and No. 8 Texas Tech will all host regionals starting Friday and host again in the super regionals if they advance.

Texas (42-15, 17-7) reached the NCAA Baseball Tournament for a record 60th time. Arizona State, Fairfield and Southern will play in the Austin regional.

TCU (40-17, 17-7) won the Big 12 Conference tournament Sunday night, defeating Oklahoma State 10-7. The Fort Worth regional will include Oregon State, Dallas Baptist and McNeese State.

Texas Tech (36-15, 14-10) will host UCLA, North Carolina and Army in Lubbock. The Red Raiders feature Big 12 Player of the Year Jace Jung, the younger brother of Texas Rangers prospect Josh Jung.

Oklahoma State was the Big 12's only other team to earn a tournament berth. The Cowboys will play in the Tucson Regional, hosted by Arizona.

Baylor would be the first team to be a replacement if a team cannot play due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

