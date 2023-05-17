2026 World Cup Logo Officially Revealed by FIFA

The iconic Griffith Observatory in sunny Los Angeles was the location of the official unveiling of the 2026 FIFA World Cup logo on Wednesday.

The quadrennial tournament, last hosted in Qatar in 2022, is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Brazilian footballing icon Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner, unveiled the logo for 2026.

The logo features the actual World Cup trophy layered on top of a thick "2" and "6" stacked vertically, representing the year of the tournament.

FIFA explained the process behind the design in a press release, saying it is the first time in tournament history that the actual World Cup trophy and year are depicted. That, in turn, will "allow for customization to reflect the uniqueness of each host, while building an identifiable brand structure for years to come." Each host city will have their own unique color patterns and slogans.

According to The Athletic, FIFA representatives explained that the design process was pioneered by its in-house brand team with consulting agencies providing feedback. FIFA did not name which, though.

The logo accompanies the hashtag #WeAre26, which FIFA hopes is used by fans as the summer start date in 2026 gradually approaches.

“WE ARE 26 is a rallying cry,” Infantino said. “It’s a moment when three countries and an entire continent collectively say: ‘We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever.’ “The tournament will enable each host country and participating team to write their own page in the history books of FIFA World Cups, and this unique brand is a major step on that road to 2026."

Unlike previous World Cups, 2026 is expanding to include 48 nations instead of 32, which will expand upon the diversity illustrated among fans that travel to each tournament.

This will mark the third time the men's tournament will transpire in North America. Mexico was a solo host in 1970 and 1986, and the U.S. last hosted it in 1994. Canada, meanwhile, will be a first-time host.