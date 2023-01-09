NFL Playoffs

NFL Playoff Injuries: Who Is Questionable for Wild Card Weekend?

Some big stars are facing injury issues going into the playoffs

By Sanjesh Singh

Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s time for the NFL playoffs.

After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. 

Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading into Wild Card weekend:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Skyy Moore (hand, questionable); WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis, questionable); DE Frank Clark (groin, questionable); CB L’Jarius Sneed (hip, questionable)

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Dallas Cowboys 41 mins ago

Cowboys Sow More Playoff Doubts With a Woeful Stinker in Washington

NFL 2 hours ago

Damar Hamlin Back in Buffalo After Being Discharged From Hospital

Buffalo Bills: QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow, questionable)

Cincinnati Bengals: G Alex Cappa (ankle, questionable); CB Eli Apple (neck, questionable)

Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe, questionable); OLB Travon Walker (ankle, questionable)

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Mike Williams (back, questionable); LB Kenneth Murray (stinger, expected to play)

Baltimore Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson (knee, questionable); RB Gus Edwards (head, questionable); QB Tyler Huntley (right shoulder/wrist, questionable)

Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa (head, questionable); QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger, questionable); RB Raheem Mostert (thumb, questionable); OT Terron Armstead (toe/knee/hip/pectoral, questionable); OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand, questionable) 

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles: OT Lane Johnson (groin, questionable); CB Avonte Maddox (toe, questionable); DE Josh Sweat (neck, questionable)

San Francisco 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot, out); OG Aaron Banks (ankle/knee, questionable); LB Dre Greenlaw (back, questionable); DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle, questionable); DT Javon Kinlaw (knee, questionable)

Minnesota Vikings: OLB Za’Darius Smith (personal matter, questionable); C Garrett Bradbury (back, questionable)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans (illness, questionable); S Keanu Neal (hip, questionable); TE Kyle Rudolph (knee, questionable); CB Carlton Davis (shoulder, questionable); WR Julio Jones (knee/illness, questionable); NT Vita Vea (calf, questionable)

Dallas Cowboys: MLB Leighton Vander Esch (neck, questionable)

New York Giants: S Jason Pinnock (shoulder, questionable); DE Leonard Williams (neck, questionable)

Seattle Seahawks: WR Tyler Lockett (shin, questionable); TE Noah Fant (knee, unspecified); RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle, questionable)

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFL
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us