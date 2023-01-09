Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s time for the NFL playoffs.

After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries.

Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter.

Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading into Wild Card weekend:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs: WR Skyy Moore (hand, questionable); WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis, questionable); DE Frank Clark (groin, questionable); CB L’Jarius Sneed (hip, questionable)

Buffalo Bills: QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow, questionable)

Cincinnati Bengals: G Alex Cappa (ankle, questionable); CB Eli Apple (neck, questionable)

Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe, questionable); OLB Travon Walker (ankle, questionable)

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Mike Williams (back, questionable); LB Kenneth Murray (stinger, expected to play)

Baltimore Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson (knee, questionable); RB Gus Edwards (head, questionable); QB Tyler Huntley (right shoulder/wrist, questionable)

Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa (head, questionable); QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger, questionable); RB Raheem Mostert (thumb, questionable); OT Terron Armstead (toe/knee/hip/pectoral, questionable); OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand, questionable)

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles: OT Lane Johnson (groin, questionable); CB Avonte Maddox (toe, questionable); DE Josh Sweat (neck, questionable)

San Francisco 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot, out); OG Aaron Banks (ankle/knee, questionable); LB Dre Greenlaw (back, questionable); DT Arik Armstead (foot/ankle, questionable); DT Javon Kinlaw (knee, questionable)

Minnesota Vikings: OLB Za’Darius Smith (personal matter, questionable); C Garrett Bradbury (back, questionable)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans (illness, questionable); S Keanu Neal (hip, questionable); TE Kyle Rudolph (knee, questionable); CB Carlton Davis (shoulder, questionable); WR Julio Jones (knee/illness, questionable); NT Vita Vea (calf, questionable)

Dallas Cowboys: MLB Leighton Vander Esch (neck, questionable)

New York Giants: S Jason Pinnock (shoulder, questionable); DE Leonard Williams (neck, questionable)

Seattle Seahawks: WR Tyler Lockett (shin, questionable); TE Noah Fant (knee, unspecified); RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle, questionable)