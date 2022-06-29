2022 World Cup odds: Tournament favorites, USMNT outlook originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
At this point in a normal World Cup year, fans from across the globe would already be gathered in the host nation to watch their countries play.
This summer, we’re left waiting.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup won’t kick off in Qatar until the week of Thanksgiving. While there are still almost five months until the tournament gets underway, oddsmakers have an eye on who they think will come out on top, how far the USMNT will make it in its World Cup return and who will be the top goal scorer.
Here’s an early look at some 2022 World Cup odds, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet:
Who is the favorite to win the 2022 World Cup?
The winningest country in tournament history is listed as the favorite to lift the World Cup Trophy once again in Qatar.
Led by Neymar, Casemiro and Thiago Silva, Brazil currently leads the pack with +475 odds. France, the reigning champion, is second with +550 odds and England is third with +600 odds.
Here’s a look at the full top 10:
- Brazil: +475
- France: +550
- England: +600
- Spain: +800
- Argentina: +800
- Germany: +1100
- Belgium: +1200
- Netherlands: +1200
- Portugal: +1200
- Denmark: +2800
Which teams are favored to win their groups at the 2022 World Cup?
The following eight countries are favorites to win their respective groups:
- Group A: Netherlands (-200)
- Group B: England (-250)
- Group C: Argentina (-223)
- Group D: France (-250)
- Group E: Spain (-112)
- Group F: Belgium (-200)
- Group G: Brazil (-250)
- Group H: Portugal (-154)
USMNT odds for 2022 World Cup
The U.S. Men’s National Team is back in the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018.
Christian Pulisic and Co. will be part of Group B, which features England, Wales and Iran. PointsBet gives the Americans a decent shot of escaping group play, but it doesn’t foresee them making it much further.
Here are the odds for potential USMNT results in Qatar:
- Qualify from Group B: +110 (third-best in group)
- Win Group B: +600
- Reach quarterfinals: +450
- Reach semifinals: +1400
- Reach World Cup Final: +4000
- Win World Cup: +12500
Who is the favorite to win the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup?
As far as individual players, Harry Kane is expected to earn his second straight World Cup Golden Boot award.
The English forward earned the honor by leading the 2018 tournament with six goals. He is listed as a +700 favorite to repeat in Qatar.
A pair of Frenchmen and two all-time legends are among the other favorites to earn the award this fall:
- Harry Kane, England: +700
- Kylian Mbappe, France: +800
- Karim Benzema, France: +1000
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal: +1200
- Lionel Messi, Argentina: +1200
- Romelu Lukaku, Belgium: +1200
- Neymar, Brazil: +1200
- Lautaro Martinez, Argentina: +2000
- Memphis Depay, Netherlands: +2000
- Vinicius Junior, Brazil: +2500
Further down the list, Pulisic has +8000 odds to win the Golden Boot in his World Cup debut.
