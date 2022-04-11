WNBA Draft

2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream Take Rhyne Howard With No. 1 Pick

Howard is a two-time SEC Player of the Year from her time at Kentucky

By Max Molski

2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Rhyne Howard with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rhyne Howard is Atlanta-bound.

The Atlanta Dream took the Kentucky guard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday.

“I'm shaking right now,” Howard said. “It's a dream come true.”

Howard was a standout scorer during her four years at Kentucky. She averaged more than 20 points per game in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons with the Wildcats and was named the SEC Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.

In 2021-22, she averaged 20.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Howard helped lead Kentucky to a surprising SEC Tournament title before the team’s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Princeton.

The Dream acquired the first pick on Wednesday by sending the No. 3 pick, No. 14 and a 2023 first-round pick swap to the Washington Mystics.

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith was the next player off the board, going to the Indiana Fever at No. 2. The Mystics then drafted Ole Miss forward Shakira Austin at No. 3.

WNBA DraftWNBA
