2022 WNBA All-Star Game: How to Watch, Location, Rosters

It's that time of year again -- All-Star time!

By Max Molski

For the second time in three years, basketball’s best players will head to Chicago for All-Star festivities.

In 2020, the NBA’s top stars played in a riveting All-Star Game, the first one in league history to use the Elam Ending. This summer, it’s the WNBA’s turn to shine in Chi-Town.

The two squads have already been decided for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game thanks to captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Those two Western Conference superstars will be joined by some basketball legends, fellow Olympians and even a handful of All-Star newbies on the big stage.

Before Team Wilson and Team Stewart tip-off, here’s everything you need to know for the WNBA’s 18th All-Star Game:

When is the WNBA All-Star Game?

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena, home of the defending champion Chicago Sky.

What channel is the WNBA All-Star Game on?

The contest will be nationally televised on ABC.

How to stream WNBA All-Star Game

Along with TV coverage on ABC, the game can be streamed on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

What are the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game rosters?

Wilson and Stewart selected their teams on July 2 and even made a couple of trades.

The two players exchanged co-captains, with Sylvia Fowles joining Wilson and Stewart reuniting with Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird. Later in the draft, a pair of starters were swapped, as Sabrina Ionescu moved to Team Wilson and Nneka Ogwumike moved to Team Stewart.

Here are the full 2022 WNBA All-Star Game rosters, along with head coaches:

Team Wilson

Starters

  • A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
  • Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
  • Candace Parker, Chicago Sky
  • Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
  • Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Reserves

  • Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream
  • Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas Aces
  • Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago Sky
  • Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics
  • Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun
  • Natasha Howard, New York Liberty

Head coach

  • Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces

Team Stewart

Starters

  • Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
  • Sue Bird, Seattle Storm
  • Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces
  • Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
  • Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Reserves

  • Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
  • Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury
  • Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
  • Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
  • Emma Meesseman, Chicago Sky

Head coach

  • James Wade, Chicago Sky

What uniforms will 2022 WNBA All-Stars wear?

Team Wilson will wear orange uniforms and Team Stewart will wear black uniforms.

