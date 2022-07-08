Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: How to Watch the Women's Singles Final

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final is upon us. 

After two weeks of action at the All England Club, it all comes down to this one match. No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur will face off against No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina for the chance to be the new women’s singles Wimbledon champion following Ashleigh Barty’s win in 2021.

Here’s how you can watch the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final:

Who is playing in the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final?

The 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final will be played between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina. 

Jabeur, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, is the No. 2-ranked tennis player in the world while Rybakina, the No. 17 seed, is ranked 23rd.

When is the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final?

The 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 at 9 a.m. ET. 

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final

The 2022 Wimbledon women’s singles final will air on ESPN and can be streamed on the WatchESPN app. 

