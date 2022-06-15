2022 Stanley Cup Final: What Is the Conn Smythe Trophy?

What is the Conn Smythe Trophy? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Stanley Cup isn’t the only hardware that will be given at the conclusion of the NHL postseason.

Before the winning captain lifts the Cup, the league will hand out the Conn Smythe Trophy. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Victor Hedman took the award home the previous two years, and both will have another shot at it when the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Colorado Avalanche in this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Before that series gets underway, here’s a glance at some of the history surrounding the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Who is Conn Smythe?

The trophy is named after Conn Smythe, a former coach, manager, president and owner-governor for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He helped turn the St. Pats into the Maple Leafs in 1927 and spent over 30 years with the organization.

What is the Conn Smythe Trophy?

The honor is given to “the most valuable player for his team in the playoffs.” It was first awarded in 1965 and is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association following the last game of the Cup Final.

The trophy differs from individual awards handed out in the NFL, NBA and MLB playoffs. Those honor the best player in the respective league’s championship round or game as opposed to the playoffs as a whole.

Which NHL player has the most Conn Smythe Trophies?

Goaltender Patrick Roy is the only three-time Conn Smythe winner. He’s also the youngest player in league history to win the award, doing so at 20 years old in 1986. His next came in 1993 and he earned his third in 2001.

Vasilevskiy and Hedman will look to join Bobby Orr, Bernie Parent, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby as two-time recipients.

Has a player ever won the Conn Smythe Trophy but not the Stanley Cup?

Five players have earned the Conn Smythe Trophy despite not winning the Stanley Cup.

Jean-Sebastien Giguere is the most recent player to do so, receiving the honor with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim after falling to the New Jersey Devils in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final. Roger Crozier (1966), Glenn Hall (1968), Reggie Leach (1976) and Ron Hextall (1987) are the other players to pull off the feat.

Every Conn Smythe Trophy winner

Here is every winner dating back to 1965: