2022 NHL Free Agency Live: Latest Rumors, News, Buzz and Contracts on Day 1

2022 NHL free agency live blog: Latest rumors, news and contracts on Day 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NHL free agency begins Wednesday at noon ET, and the 2022 class of players is pretty deep at every position.

The top player on the market is Johnny Gaudreau, who ranked tied for second in scoring last season with 115 points for the Calgary Flames. Gaudreau informed the Flames on Tuesday night that he will not be returning to Calgary. So, we know of at least one superstar player who is set to change teams in the coming days.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Salary cap space has been hard to come by of late. According to CapFriendly, half the league's teams have less than $10 million in room under the cap entering Wednesday. It's possible that we see some trades by teams looking to open up cap space to sign a free agent.

Keep it right here with our free agency live blog for the latest news, rumors and contract details on Day 1.

3:58 p.m.: The Bruins have agreed to sign two more depth players.

Vinni Lettieri has agreed to a lucrative two-way with the #Bruins. Very fast, scoring forward. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 13, 2022

Dan Renouf to Boston 2 yrs 2 way — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 13, 2022

2:54 p.m.: The Kraken have added a solid middle-six forward in Andre Burakovsky.

Burakovsky signs with Seattle. 5 years at $5.5 mil Aav. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

2:38 p.m.: A couple awful contracts signed by the Blue Jackets and Flyers.

Erik Gudbranson to CBJ, four years, $4M AAV. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 13, 2022

The Nic Deslauriers deal is 4 years +just under $2m/per season. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) July 13, 2022

Artturi Lehkonen also is returning to the Avalanche.

Confirming Artturi Lehkonen 5 x $4.5 million to keep the RFA with #Avs. https://t.co/nU5ANUUKCd — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 13, 2022

2:21 p.m.: Here are some more updates from the last half hour.

#GoBolts make official the signing of Vlad Namestnikov, one year, $2.5 million contract — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) July 13, 2022

Blackhawks sign Colin Blackwell, two years, $1.2 M AAV — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Blues announce the signing of center Noel Acciari to a one-year, $1.25 million dollar contract. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 13, 2022

1:46 p.m.: Stanley Cup-winning goalie Darcy Kuemper is leaving the Avalanche to join the Capitals.

Capitals announce they've signed G Darcy Kuemper to a five-year contract at $26.25 million total ($5.25 AAV) — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 13, 2022

1:25 p.m.: Veteran goalie Jaroslav Halak is headed to the Rangers.

Hearing #NYR and Jaroslav Halak have agreed to terms on 1 year x $1.55 million deal. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 13, 2022

1:23 p.m.: The Lightning have agreed to eight-year deals with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, defenseman Erik Cernak and center Anthony Cirelli.

8 x $6.25 for Cirelli. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 13, 2022

Sergachev 8x$8.5M in TB extension — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

8 years at $5.2M for Cernak. — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 13, 2022

12:40 p.m.: The Blackhawks are making moves, adding a pair of middle-six forwards.

The Blackhawks have signed forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi, according to a source. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) July 13, 2022

12:35 p.m.: Two of the best free agent centers, Vincent Trocheck and Andrew Copp, have reportedly agreed to new contracts.

Andrew Copp.#RedWings official....5-year /$28.125 million $5.625 cap hit — Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) July 13, 2022

Can confirm Copp to Detroit, 5 years x 5.625M AAV. @DarrenDreger was first. — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 13, 2022

12:26 p.m.: The deals are coming in fast during the first half hour of free agency.

Hearing #stlblues have a 4-year deal in place to keep D Nick Leddy. Working on AAV.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 13, 2022

Rangers have targeted Vince Trocheck. Iâd expect that deal to be done soon. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) July 13, 2022

Nothing done yet between the Capitals and G Darcy Kuemper. Certainly trending that way, but as of this minute, not done yet. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 13, 2022

Curtis Lazar to the #canucks on a three-year deal at $1M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 13, 2022

Sounds like Justin Schultz to SEA, 2x$3M-ish — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

12:02 p.m.: The Senators are making huge moves this offseason, with the addition of Claude Giroux being the latest.

Claude Giroux of Hearst, Ontario, agrees to a three-year deal with the Ottawa Senators. $6.5 M AAV per season.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Noon: NHL free agency has begun!

11:26 a.m.: With about a half hour until free agency officially begins, news is coming in hot.

Manson is 4x4.5 in COL — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

Hearing Ilya Samsonov is headed to TOR — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) July 13, 2022

Hearing that the Carolina Hurricanes are close to acquiring Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks. Deal is not done yet. But pointing that way.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

11:20 a.m.: The Bruins have acquired Pavel Zacha from the Devils in exchange for Erik Haula, per multiple reports.

Pavel Zacha has been traded to Boston. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Erik Haula goes to NJ in Zacha deal — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

10:23 a.m.: The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are keeping one of their bottom-six forwards.

one year, $1.25 M for Helm staying in Colorado https://t.co/IP7bNlFpjQ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

10:16 a.m.: Here are some updates on Johnny Gaudreau and the Flyers' pursuit of clearing cap space.

Flyers are trying to trade JVR. Some teams are interested but are asking Philly to give a high pick with JVR. I donât believe it makes sense for the Flyers. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 13, 2022

Two league sources who I reached out to regarding Johnny Gaudreau both believe the Devils are the front-runners here. One specifically said he is "pretty sure" Gaudreau doesn't end up with Flyers. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) July 13, 2022

9:38 a.m.: Reilly Smith is staying in Vegas.

We reported last month to expect Reilly Smith to stay in Vegas. Was told 3 x $5 million. â¬ï¸ https://t.co/n110581hRF — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 13, 2022

8:52 a.m.: The Oilers are getting a new goalie, per ESPN.

My colleague @KevinWeekes reports that Jack Campbell is going to Edmonton for roughly 5 x $5 million. Toronto never made Campbell an offer.



Thereâs now a serious scramble for backup goalies. Iâve been told Charlie Lindgren (5 NHL games last year) is getting a ton of interest. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 13, 2022

8:34 a.m.: The rumors keep rolling in.

Back to hockey.Unless something shifts, all indications suggest Andrew Copp will sign with the Detroit Red Wings. Good player who will likely command $5 mil + on a 4-6 year term. Weâll soon find out. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

MacKenzie Weegar rumours to Ottawa and elsewhere continue to drift.However, the Panthers and Weegar continue discussions on an extension. Decisions to be made. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

Hearing that Carolina and Dallas kept grinding away in trade talks with San Jose regarding Brent Burns last night. Letâs see where that goes today. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

8 a.m. ET: Let's begin with a roundup of rumors from Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, involving Claude Giroux, Evgeni Malkin and Evander Kane.

All signs point to the Ottawa Senators being the front runners to land UFA star Claude Giroux when the market opens today. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Evgeni Malkin contract breakdown:



Year 1, $4M salary plus $4M signing bonus ($8M total)

Year 2, $6M salary

Year 3, $5.6M salary

Year 4, $1M salary plus $3.8M signing bonus ($4.8M total)



Plus FULL no-move clause throughout the deal @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

Hearing that Ondrej Palat has decided to test the open market Wednesday. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022