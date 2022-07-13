2022 NHL Free Agency Live: Latest Rumors, News, Buzz and Contracts on Day 1

2022 NHL free agency live blog: Latest rumors, news and contracts on Day 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
NHL free agency begins Wednesday at noon ET, and the 2022 class of players is pretty deep at every position.
The top player on the market is Johnny Gaudreau, who ranked tied for second in scoring last season with 115 points for the Calgary Flames. Gaudreau informed the Flames on Tuesday night that he will not be returning to Calgary. So, we know of at least one superstar player who is set to change teams in the coming days.
2022 NHL free agents: Ranking best available players by position
Salary cap space has been hard to come by of late. According to CapFriendly, half the league's teams have less than $10 million in room under the cap entering Wednesday. It's possible that we see some trades by teams looking to open up cap space to sign a free agent.
Keep it right here with our free agency live blog for the latest news, rumors and contract details on Day 1.
3:58 p.m.: The Bruins have agreed to sign two more depth players.
2:54 p.m.: The Kraken have added a solid middle-six forward in Andre Burakovsky.
2:38 p.m.: A couple awful contracts signed by the Blue Jackets and Flyers.
Artturi Lehkonen also is returning to the Avalanche.
2:21 p.m.: Here are some more updates from the last half hour.
1:46 p.m.: Stanley Cup-winning goalie Darcy Kuemper is leaving the Avalanche to join the Capitals.
1:25 p.m.: Veteran goalie Jaroslav Halak is headed to the Rangers.
1:23 p.m.: The Lightning have agreed to eight-year deals with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, defenseman Erik Cernak and center Anthony Cirelli.
12:40 p.m.: The Blackhawks are making moves, adding a pair of middle-six forwards.
12:35 p.m.: Two of the best free agent centers, Vincent Trocheck and Andrew Copp, have reportedly agreed to new contracts.
12:26 p.m.: The deals are coming in fast during the first half hour of free agency.
12:02 p.m.: The Senators are making huge moves this offseason, with the addition of Claude Giroux being the latest.
Noon: NHL free agency has begun!
11:26 a.m.: With about a half hour until free agency officially begins, news is coming in hot.
11:20 a.m.: The Bruins have acquired Pavel Zacha from the Devils in exchange for Erik Haula, per multiple reports.
10:23 a.m.: The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are keeping one of their bottom-six forwards.
10:16 a.m.: Here are some updates on Johnny Gaudreau and the Flyers' pursuit of clearing cap space.
9:38 a.m.: Reilly Smith is staying in Vegas.
8:52 a.m.: The Oilers are getting a new goalie, per ESPN.
8:34 a.m.: The rumors keep rolling in.
8 a.m. ET: Let's begin with a roundup of rumors from Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, involving Claude Giroux, Evgeni Malkin and Evander Kane.