2022 NHL Draft Lottery Results: Montreal Canadiens Win No. 1 Pick

The 2022 NHL Draft order is set.

The Montreal Canadiens won the draft lottery on Tuesday, granting the franchise the No. 1 overall pick when the draft commences on July 7.

Montreal had the highest odds to land the No. 1 pick with an 18.5% chance. The New Jersey Devils, which has the No. 2 overall pick, had an 8.5% chance for the top pick, while the Arizona Coyotes had the second highest odds at 13.5% before falling to the third overall pick.

This is Montreal’s first time picking No. 1 overall since 1980, when Doug Wickenheiser was the first off the board. The Canadiens have had six No. 1 overall picks in franchise history, but it’s been 42 years since the last.

Here’s how all 16 lottery picks panned out:

16. Buffalo Sabres (via Vegas Golden Knights)

15. Vancouver Canucks

14. Winnipeg Jets

13. New York Islanders

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

11. San Jose Sharks

10. Anaheim Ducks

9. Buffalo Sabres

8. Detroit Red Wings

7. Ottawa Senators

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (via Chicago Blackhawks)

5. Philadelphia Flyers

4. Seattle Kraken

3. Arizona Coyotes

2. New Jersey Devils

1. Montreal Canadiens

Montreal is also hosting the draft this year, with Round 1 slated to start on Thursday, July 7.