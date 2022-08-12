Here are the favorites to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kenny Pickett is currently listed as the third-string quarterback on the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart.

Yet, he's still the favorite to be the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Pickett leads all first-year pros with +600 odds to take home the award, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

After being the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett seemed like he had a strong chance to start Week 1. But, despite a rocky training camp, Mitch Trubisky appears to be on track to win the starting job over Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

Although, even if Trubisky wins the job, it's hard to imagine the Steelers giving him a long leash once the season begins. So if Pickett shows some potential in the preseason and wins the backup job, he could be given a chance sooner rather than later considering Trubisky's résumé.

There's a three-way tie for the second-best Offensive ROY odds between Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London, New York Jets running back Breece Hall and Tennessee Titans wideout Treylon Burks, all of whom are listed at +800.

Burks and London could both prove to be No. 1 receivers in Year 1 after their respective teams lost some big names at the position over the offseason. The Titans traded A.J. Brown and cut Julio Jones (while also acquiring Robert Woods), and the Falcons lost Russell Gage in free agency and saw Calvin Ridley suspended for the entire 2022 season.

Hall, meanwhile, was the first running back taken in the draft and should have a role in the Jets' offense from Day 1, potentially as the lead back over incumbent starter Michael Carter.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson rounds out the top five Offensive ROY favorites with +900 odds. Watson, who was drafted in the second round out of North Dakota State, is part of one of the NFL's most uncertain position groups. The Packers traded superstar Davante Adams and lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, leaving them with Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb as the projected starting receivers. Suffice to say, there should be opportunities for Watson and fellow rookie Romeo Doubs to make an impact.

Speaking of Doubs, the fourth-round pick out of Nevada is right behind Watson with +1000 odds, which is tied with Jets wideout Garrett Wilson and New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave.

Who are the betting favorites to win 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?

Here's a full look at this season's Offensive Rookie of the Year betting favorites:

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers: +600

WR Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans: +800

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets: +800

WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons: +800

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers: +900

WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers: +1000

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints: +1000

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets: +1000

WR Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs: +1100

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks: +1200

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills: +1500

WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions: +1600

QB Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons: +2000

WR Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys: +2000

WR Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders: +2500

WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers: +2500

RB Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans: +2500

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.