NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Ravens Trade Marquise Brown to Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens made multiple moves after trading Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. 

By Sanjesh Singh

Ravens trade Marquise Brown to Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens traded Hollywood Brown and a 2022 third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick. They then flipped the pick to the Buffalo Bills for the No. 25 overall pick.

Brown, who was the No. 25 overall pick in 2019, had a career year in 2021-22, going for 91 receptions, 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. He was Baltimore’s second-best pass catcher, trailing only tight end Mark Andrews in all three categories. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Baltimore’s third-round pick that is going to Arizona is the No. 100 overall pick. The Ravens drafted safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick and added center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25. 

The Ravens also acquired the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round from the Bills. 

For Arizona, adding Brown is a major acquisition to give quarterback Kyler Murray, who is still reportedly seeking a contract extension with the franchise after going No. 1 overall in 2019. 

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Cowboys 32 mins ago

Cowboys Draft Fort Worth Native Tyler Smith in 1st Round

NFL Draft 54 mins ago

Patriots Trade 21st Pick to Chiefs for Late First-Rounder, Two Other Picks

Murray and Brown were teammates at Oklahoma, where Brown racked up 75 receptions, 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in the 2018 campaign.

Arizona had lost Christian Kirk in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kirk led the Cardinals in total receptions and yards, and now Brown is expected to take the mantle as Arizona hopes to make the playoffs for the second straight season.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLArizona CardinalsBaltimore Ravens2022 NFL Draft
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us