2022 NBA Summer League: NBA Players and Celebrities in Las Vegas

The NBA Summer League is back again, hosted in Las Vegas where it belongs.

With the NBA draft in the books and free agency off to a spicy start, the next big event is the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, which is sure to keep the basketball action going.

This year, there are three different events that are taking place. Two mini-tournaments in San Francisco and Salt Lake City, and the big 75-game event in Las Vegas that will feature all 30 NBA teams.

Summer league is the first chance to see the year's top NBA draft picks make their mark in the league. Summer league also has often attracted courtside appearances from NBA superstar players and even a few celebrities as well.

Here’s a live tracker of some of the stars that are in attendance for this year's 11-day event:

Day 2

The King has arrived.

Lakers star LeBron James has officially touched down in Vegas to watch his team go against the Phoenix Suns.

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and his good friend Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young were courtside in Vegas to watch the Nuggets take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Porter Jr. also added that he is feeling "100%" and ready to get back on the court.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban were front and center in Vegas to see the Dallas Mavericks take on the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls' star point guard Lonzo Ball was also in attendance to check out his team take on the Mavs.

Mavs teammates Christian Wood and Reggie Bullock were also courtside watching their team battle the Bulls.

Day 1

Kuz and DeRozan here for the summer hoops ð pic.twitter.com/qmKfHZENLC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 8, 2022

During the Las Vegas opener between the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets on Thursday, Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls showed out.

John Wall in Vegas for Rockets-Magic ððª pic.twitter.com/5u2oNISJdo — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 8, 2022

The Los Angeles Clippers' newest point guard John Wall also made an appearance at the Magic-Rockets game, following his leave from the Houston Rockets.

Damian Lillard courtside for Blazers summer league — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) July 8, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was in attendance for the second game of the night as his team took on the Detroit Pistons.