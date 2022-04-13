2022 NBA Playoffs: First round bracket, schedule, TV info originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NBA playoffs will begin during the month of April for the first time in three years.

But before the action officially kicks off, the league has to settle some unfinished business: determining the final two seeds in each conference. For the third straight year, the NBA is hosting a play-in tournament to round out the postseason picture.

The Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves already locked up the No. 7 seeds on Tuesday, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers. However, not all hope is lost for the Cavs and Clippers. They now await the winner of Wednesday night’s games between the Spurs and Pelicans and the Hawks and Hornets to compete for the eighth and final seed in the their respective conferences.

Here’s all the information about the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.

When does the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs start?

The first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs begins on April 16, one day after the conclusion of the third annual play-in tournament.

The four teams that advance past the play-in tournament face a quick turnaround as they gear up for a best-of-seven series in the first round.

What teams are in the 2022 NBA playoffs?

The regular season concluded with 20 teams still in the mix for an NBA championship. Come April 15, that field will be narrowed down to 16 with the end of the play-in tournament.

The current list of teams are:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Phoenix Suns (64-18) Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) Golden State Warriors (53-29) Dallas Mavericks (52-30) Utah Jazz (49-33) Denver Nuggets (48-34) Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) Los Angeles Clippers* (42-40) New Orleans Pelicans* (36-46) San Antonio Spurs* (34-48)

* = still in the play-in tournament

Seeds No. 7 through No. 10 from each conference are competing in the play-in tournament from April 12 to 15, with two spots in the first round on the line. The play-in tournament, first introduced in a minor format in the 2020 Orlando bubble, is designed to favor the two highest seeds (No. 7 and No. 8), who previously would have automatically qualified for the first round. They only have to win once to advance to the first round, whereas seeds No. 9 and No. 10 have to win twice to keep playing.

The complete play-in tournament schedule is available here.

What is the schedule for the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs?

The first round begins April 16.

The games fall in a 2-2-1-1-1 format with the higher seed hosting games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary). Meanwhile, games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary) go to the lower seed.

The complete bracket is below:

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Miami Heat vs. No. 8 seed from Play-In Tournament

Game 1: Sunday, April 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: April 19, time and streaming TBD

Game 3: April 22, time TBD (ESPN)

Game 4: April 24 at 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: April 26 (if necessary)

Game 6: April 28 (if necessary)

Game 7: April 30 (if necessary)

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Sunday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: April 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: April 23, time TBD (ESPN)

Game 4: April 25, time and streaming TBD

Game 5: April 27 (if necessary)

Game 6: April 29 (if necessary)

Game 7: May 1 (if necessary)

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Chicago Bulls

Game 1: Sunday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: April 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: April 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: April 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5: April 27 (if necessary)

Game 6: April 29 (if necessary)

Game 7: May 1 (if necessary)

No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 5 Toronto Raptors

Game 1: Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: April 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: April 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET (NBATV)

Game 4: April 23 at 2:00 P.M. ET (TNT)

Game 5: April 25 (if necessary)

Game 6: April 28 (if necessary)

Game 7: April 30 (if necessary)

Western Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 8 seed from Play-In Tournament

Game 1: Sunday, April 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: April 19 at 10:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: April 22, time TBD (ESPN)

Game 4: April 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: April 26 (if necessary)

Game 6: April 28 (if necessary)

Game 7: April 30 (if necessary)

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves

Game 1: Saturday, April 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: April 19, time and streaming TBD

Game 3: April 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: April 23, time and streaming TBD (ESPN)

Game 5: April 26 (if necessary)

Game 6: April 29 (if necessary)

Game 7: May 1 (if necessary)

No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 Denver Nuggets

Game 1: Saturday, April 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: April 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: April 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5: April 27 (if necessary)

Game 6: April 29 (if necessary)

Game 7: May 1 (if necessary)

No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1: Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: April 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET (NBATV)

Game 3: April 21 at 9:00 p.m. ET (NBATV)

Game 4: April 23 at 4:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: April 25 (if necessary)

Game 6: April 28 (if necessary)

Game 7: April 30 (if necessary)