NBA Finals

2022 NBA Finals: Schedule, How to Watch, More

Here’s how to watch the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off

By Sanjesh Singh

2022 NBA Finals: Schedule, how to watch, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2022 NBA Finals is now upon us.

The Golden State Warriors advanced from the Western Conference after eliminating the Dallas Mavericks in a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep. 

On the other side of the bracket, the Boston Celtics moved on from the Eastern Conference after knocking out the Miami Heat in a 4-3 series win. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

With the last series of the postseason set, here’s everything you need to know about the Warriors-Celtics matchup:

What is the schedule for the 2022 NBA Finals?

The games for the 2022 NBA Finals will have a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the Warriors having home-court advantage. Despite being the lower overall seed, Golden State’s 53-29 record in the regular season was better than Boston’s 51-31 record, giving the Bay team the edge.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Uvalde School Shooting 7 mins ago

Softball, Baseball Teams Honor 6 Little Leaguers Killed in Uvalde Shooting

Texas Rangers 1 hour ago

Texas Rangers Fall to Oakland in Final Game of Series

Golden State will host Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 (if necessary), while Boston will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).

Here is the full seven-game schedule for the 2022 NBA Finals on ABC:

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Golden State Warriors

Game 1: Thursday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: Wednesday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 19 at 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA FinalsNBAGolden State WarriorsBoston Celtics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us