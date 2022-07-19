2022 MLB All-Star Game: Roster breakdown for each team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Break out your Cracker Jacks – it’s time for this year’s Midsummer Classic.

The 92nd annual competition held between the American League and the National League takes place tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles is preparing itself for quite the game. With stars like Ronald Acuña Jr., Joc Pederson, Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers, there is no doubt that the adrenaline is high and competition is intense.

Prior to the big game’s first pitch, let’s take a look at who’s playing in this annual faceoff between the MLB’s most talented players.

What two teams play each other at the All-Star Game?

The All-Star Game is not simply one MLB team versus another. The teams are compiled with 64 of the best players in the league determined by fan votes. These teams are split in two, including the American League All-Star team and the National League All-Star team.

How many players compete in the All-Star Game?

The All-Star Game consists of 32 players per team, which comes out to 64 players total.

There are 20 position players and 12 pitchers per side.

Who is starting the 2022 All-Star Game?

The participants for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game include these starters:

National League starters

*McNeil replaces Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins, who has a back injury. Cooper replaces the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper, who is dealing with a thumb injury.

American League starters

*Giménez replaces Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros after Altuve was hit by a pitch last week. Buxton is starting in place of the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, who is out with back spasms.

Who are the All-Star Game reserves?

National League reserves, position players

C: Travis d’Arnaud (ATL)

1B: Pete Alonso (NYM)

1B: C.J. Cron (COL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)*

2B: Jake Cronenworth (SD)*

3B: Austin Riley (ATL)*

SS: Dansby Swanson (ATL)

OF: Kyle Schwarber (PHI)

OF: Ian Happ (CHC)

OF: Juan Soto (WSH)

National League reserves, pitchers

RHP: Sandy Alcantara (MIA)

RHP: Joe Musgrove (SD)

RHP: Tony Gonsolin (LAD)

RHP: Luis Castillo (CIN)

LHP: Tyler Anderson (LAD)*

RHP: Miles Mikolas (STL)*

RHP: Edwin Díaz (NYM)

RHP: Ryan Helsley (STL)

RHP: David Bednar (PIT)

LHP: Joe Mantiply (ARI)

RHP: Devin Williams (MIL)*

American League reserves, position players

American League reserves, pitchers

RHP: Alek Manoah (TOR)

LHP: Nestor Cortes (NYY)

RHP: Paul Blackburn (OAK)

LHP: Martín Pérez (TEX)

LHP: Framber Valdez (HOU)

RHP: Clay Holmes (NYY)

RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

RHP: Jorge López (BAL)

LHP: Gregory Soto (DET)

RHP: Liam Hendriks (CWS)*

RHP: Jordan Romano (TOR)*

*Chosen as replacement players due to withdrawals.

Who was selected as an All-Star but isn’t playing?

National League

OF: Starling Marte (NYM)

3B: Nolan Arenado (STL)

RHP: Corbin Burnes (MIL)

LHP: Max Fried (ATL)

LHP: Carlos Rodón (SF)

LHP: Josh Hader (MIL)

DH: Bryce Harper (PHI)

2B: Jose Altuve (HOU)

American League

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)

DH: Bryce Harper (PHI)

OF: George Springer (TOR)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

RHP: Justin Verlander (HOU)

RHP: Gerrit Cole (NYY)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA)

Find the full 2022 MLB All-Star rosters here.