2022 March Madness: Sweet 16 cemented after wild opening weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Sweet 16 is set.
After 52 games, a handful of upsets and lots of madness, the first weekend of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament came to a close late Sunday night, leaving just 16 teams in the fight for a national title.
Three No. 1 seeds made it through the first weekend. Gonzaga, Kansas and Arizona handled business in their first two matchups, while defending champion Baylor was sent packing after nearly pulling off a historic comeback against North Carolina.
No. 2 seeds had a rough opening weekend to March Madness. Kentucky fell to No. 15 Saint Peter’s in a shocking first round result, while Auburn was beaten by No. 10 Miami in the second round on Sunday. Duke and Villanova advanced, but the No. 1 seeds are still alive in each of their respective regions.
There are four double-digit seeds still in the mix. Miami punched its ticket with the win over Auburn, while Saint Peter’s kept its Cinderella run alive with a win over No. 7 Murray State on Saturday. No. 11 Michigan moved on in the South Region with victories over No. 6 Colorado State and No. 3 Tennessee, and No. 11 Iowa State beat No. 6 LSU and No. 3 Wisconsin on its way to the Sweet 16.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
The tournament is taking a quick three-day hiatus before the action resumes Thursday night with Sweet 16 contests. Sweet 16 action will continue on Friday before the Elite Eight takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
Here’s a look at every team remaining in the tournament and when its next matchup is:
West Region: Chase Center, San Francisco, Calif.
March 24, 7:09 p.m. ET: No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Gonzaga
March 24, 9:39 p.m. ET: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke
South Region: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
March 24, 7:29 p.m. ET: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova
March 24, 9:59 p.m. ET: No. 5 Houston vs. No. 1 Arizona
East Region: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pa.
March 25, 7:09 p.m. ET: No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 3 Purdue
March 25, 9:39 p.m. ET: No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA
Midwest Region: United Center, Chicago, Ill.
March 25, 7:29 p.m. ET: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 1 Kansas
March 25, 9:59 p.m. ET: No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Miami