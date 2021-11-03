2021 Week 11 Dallas-Area HS Football Playoff Scenarios: Who's In, Who's Out?

This is the final week of the regular season, and while many playoff spots have already been claimed, there are plenty up for grabs — including seeding.

Here’s a look at Week 11 UIL high school football playoff scenarios for every Dallas-area district.

The top four finishers in each district qualify for the playoffs. In Class 6A, the four qualifiers are then split into Division I and Division II brackets based on enrollment size.

District 3-6A

Clinched a playoff berth: Euless Trinity (No. 1 seed, Div. I), Weatherford (No. 1 seed, Div. II)

Eliminated: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Paschal

Notable Week 11 games: Hurst L.D. Bell at Fort Worth Boswell, North Crowley vs. Haltom

Week 11 scenarios: North Crowley can clinch a playoff berth with a win OR a Fort Worth Boswell loss OR a loss to Haltom by fewer than 18 points. Boswell can clinch a playoff berth with a win AND a Haltom loss OR with a win AND a Haltom win by fewer than 18 points. Haltom can clinch a playoff berth with a win AND a Boswell loss. Hurst L.D. Bell can clinch a playoff berth with a win by 18 or more AND a Haltom loss.

Notable: If Haltom beats North Crowley by 18 or more points AND Boswell beats Hurst L.D. Bell, then Haltom, North Crowley and Boswell will all be 4-3 in district and will be tied on the points tiebreaker. A coin flip would decide the final two playoff berths in the district.

