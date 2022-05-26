2022 Indianapolis 500: Date, Time, Live Stream, How to Watch, Starting Grid

Indianapolis 500: Date, time, live stream, how to watch, starting grid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
It's almost time for one of the most thrilling races of the calendar year.
The 106th running of the 500-mile race is one of the most historic races in auto racing and promises to deliver excitement once again.
Get the milk ready, here's everything to know about the 2021 Indianapolis 500.
When is the 2022 Indianapolis 500?
The 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. ET.
How to watch the Indianapolis 500 2022?
NBC will broadcast the 2022 Indianapolis 500.
How to stream the 2022 Indianapolis 500?
NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App have the live online stream of the 2022 Indianapolis 500.
Who is the defending Indianapolis 500 champion?
Hélio Castroneves won the 2021 Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time in his career, tied with A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.
Past Champions:
2021: Hélio Castroneves (4)
2020: Takuma Sato (2)
2019: Simon Pagenaud
2018: Will Power
2017: Takuma Sato
2016: Alexander Rossi
2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013: Tony Kanaan
2012: Dario Franchitti
2011: Dan Wheldon
What is the starting order of the Indianapolis 500 2022?
Qualifying and order for the Indianapolis 500 was determined on Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23.
Row 1: Scott Dixon -- Alex Palou -- Rinus VeeKay
Row 2: Ed Carpenter -- Marcus Ericsson -- Tony Kanaan
Row 3: Pato O'Ward -- Felix Rosenqvist -- Romain Grosjean
Row 4: Takuma Sato -- Will Power -- Jimmie Johnson
Row 5: David Malukas -- Josef Newgarden -- Santino Ferrucci
Row 6: Simon Pagenaud -- JR Hildebrand -- Conor Daly
Row 7: Callum Ilott -- Alexander Rossi -- Graham Rahal
Row 8: Sage Karam -- Marco Andretti -- Devlin DeFrancesco
Row 9: Colton Herta -- Scott McLaughlin -- Helio Castroneves
Row 10: Kyle Kirkwood -- Dalton Kellett -- Juan Pablo Montoya
Row 11: Christian Lundgaard -- Jack Harvey -- Stefan Wilson