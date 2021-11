2021 Class 3A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Texas High School Football Playoffs begin Thursday, Nov. 11. The State Championship weekend is scheduled for the week of Dec. 15-18, 2021, and will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Shallowater (8-2) vs Dalhart (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Canyon's Kimbrough Stadium

Pilot Point (7-3) vs Early (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saginaw's Roughrider Stadium

Bushland (7-3) vs Slaton (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Bushland's Falcon Stadium

Breckenridge (4-6) vs Whitesboro (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at River Oaks' Barnes Memorial Stadium

Tuscola Jim Ned (10-0) vs Peaster (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville's Tarleton Memorial Stadium

Muleshoe (5-5) vs Brownfield (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Littlefield's Wildcat Stadium

Brock (10-0) vs Wall (5-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Clyde's Bulldog Stadium

Denver City (6-4) vs Amarillo River Road (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Plainview's Sherwood Memorial Stadium

Region II

Mount Vernon (10-0) vs Jefferson (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburg's Pirate Stadium

Groesbeck (8-2) vs Whitney (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco's Waco ISD Stadium

Gladewater (7-2) vs Bonham (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs' Prim Stadium

Grandview (8-2) vs Teague (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitney's Wildcat Stadium

West (10-0) vs Fairfield (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Corsicana's Tiger Stadium

Sabine (7-3) vs Mineola (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bullard's Panther Stadium

Malakoff (7-3) vs Maypearl (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hewitt's Panther Stadium

Pottsboro (5-4) vs Tatum (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Emory's Wildcat Stadium

Region III

Diboll (7-3) vs Buna (2-8) 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville's Eagle Stadium

Hallettsville (8-2) vs Cameron Yoe (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brenham's Cub Stadium

East Chambers (7-3) vs Huntington (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lumberton's Raider Stadium

Little River-Academy (9-1) vs Yoakum (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller's Waller ISD Stadium

Lorena (8-2) vs Hitchcock (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Montgomery's Montgomery ISD Stadium

Woodville (6-3) vs Crockett (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lufkin's Martin Stadium

Columbus (8-2) vs Rockdale (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop's Memorial Stadium

Coldspring (7-2) vs Anahuac (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter's Randall Reed Stadium

Region IV

Llano (7-2) vs Marion (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville's The Pfield

San Diego (8-1) vs Orange Grove (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium

Poteet (9-1) vs Luling (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

Vanderbilt Industrial (8-2) vs Lyford (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Odem's Owl Stadium

Edna (8-2) vs Bishop (4-4), 1 p.m. Saturday at Edna's Cowboy Memorial Stadium

Jourdanton (6-4) vs Blanco (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels' Cougar Stadium

London (9-0) vs Goliad (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Falls City's Beaver Stadium

Lago Vista (6-3) vs Universal City Randolph (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Johnson City's Eagle Field

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Crane (8-2) vs Ballinger (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo's San Angelo Stadium

Abernathy (9-1) vs Friona (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Muleshoe's Douglas Stadium

Sonora (6-4) vs Odessa Compass (1-9), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo's San Angelo Stadium

Canadian (7-3) vs Idalou (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Canyon's Kimbrough Stadium

Childress (9-0) vs Stanton (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Floydada's Tyer Stadium

Brady (6-3) vs Anthony (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit's Walton Field

Lubbock Roosevelt (10-0) vs Spearman (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Amarillo's Wildcat Stadium

Alpine (4-6) vs San Angelo Grape Creek (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Big Lake's Bird Memorial Stadium

Region II

Eastland (5-5) vs Wichita Falls City View (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Seymour's Fair Park Stadium

Bells (7-3) vs Blooming Grove (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wills Point's Davis Field

Holliday (10-0) vs Jacksboro (5-4) 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham's Newton Field

Edgewood (7-3) vs Leonard (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs' Prim Stadium

Palmer (7-1) vs Whitewright (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Nevada's Braves Field

Callisburg (9-1) vs Dublin (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Boyd's Yellow Jacket Stadium

Gunter (10-0) vs Scurry-Rosser (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite's Memorial Stadium

Millsap (5-5) vs Henrietta (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills' Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex

Region III

West Rusk (10-0) vs Hooks (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum's Eagle Stadium

New Waverly (8-2) vs Hughes Springs (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin's Martin Stadium

Daingerfield (8-2) vs Big Sandy Harmony (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview's Lobo Stadium

Elysian Fields (8-2) vs Kountze (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches' Dragon Stadium

Waskom (9-1) vs Corrigan-Camden (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville's Tomato Bowl

Omaha Pewitt (6-4) vs Troup (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview's Panther Stadium

Newton (8-1) vs Harleton (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Center's Roughrider Stadium

Arp (7-3) vs DeKalb (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta's Rabbit Stadium

Region IV

Franklin (10-0) vs Danbury (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waller's Waller ISD Stadium

Hebbronville (8-1) vs Stockdale (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Refugio's Sportsman Bobcat Stadium

Van Vleck (7-3) vs Riesel (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Caldwell's Hornet Field

Natalia (7-3) vs Taft (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Three Rivers' Bulldog Stadium

Poth (8-1) vs Banquete (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Beeville's Veterans Memorial Stadium

East Bernard (8-2) vs Lexington (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cuero's Gobbler Stadium

Odem (10-0) vs Karnes City (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Victoria's Memorial Stadium

Rogers (7-3) vs Tidehaven (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Navasota's Rattler Stadium