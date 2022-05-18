2021-22 NBA All-Rookie Teams: Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham Headline First Team

NBA All-Rookie Teams: Barnes, Cunningham headline first team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The future of the NBA is in great hands after a loaded rookie class entered the league this past season.
Ten of the best first-year players were honored on Wednesday night, as the NBA announced the All-Rookie first and second teams for the 2021-22 season.
2021-22 NBA All-Rookie first team:
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
2021-22 NBA All-Rookie second team:
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
- Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
Barnes (who won Rookie of the Year), Mobley and Cunningham were unanimous first team selections with 100 votes each. Wagner received 84 first team votes and 15 second team votes, while Green had 58 first team votes and 42 second team votes.
Jones (32) and Giddey (24) both received a number of first team votes, as did Dosunmu (2), but they had to settle for the second team. Here's the full voting results:
With Barnes, Mobley and Cunningham leading the way, this draft class has a chance to make its mark on the league. Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick, led all rookies by averaging 17.4 points per game this season. Mobley topped the rookie leaderboard in rebounds per game (8.3) and blocks per game (1.7).