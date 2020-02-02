2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures

By Nina Lin

Pop sensations Shakira and Jennifer Jopez paired up to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020. See the pictures here.

14 photos
1/14
Chris O'Meara/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
2/14
Al Bello/Getty Images
Shakira and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
3/14
Al Bello/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
4/14
Andy Lyon/Getty Images
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
5/14
Elsa/Getty Image
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
6/14
Elsa/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
7/14
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
8/14
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
9/14
Elsa/Getty Images
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb, 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
10/14
Al Bello/Getty Images
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
11/14
Al Bello/Getty Images
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
12/14
Elsa/Getty Images
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
13/14
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.
14/14
Elsa/Getty Images
Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

