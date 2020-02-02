2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures By Nina Lin • Published 23 mins ago By Nina Lin • Published 23 mins ago Pop sensations Shakira and Jennifer Jopez paired up to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020. See the pictures here. 14 photos 1/14 Chris O'Meara/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 2/14 Al Bello/Getty Images Shakira and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. 3/14 Al Bello/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 4/14 Andy Lyon/Getty Images Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 5/14 Elsa/Getty Image Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 6/14 Elsa/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 7/14 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 8/14 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 9/14 Elsa/Getty Images Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb, 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 10/14 Al Bello/Getty Images Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 11/14 Al Bello/Getty Images Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 12/14 Elsa/Getty Images Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 13/14 Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. 14/14 Elsa/Getty Images Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Florida. This article tagged under: Super BowlKansas City Chiefs49ersHard Rock Stadium 0 More Photo Galleries Emerald Belles Appear on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Meet the Dogs Participating in the Puppy Bowl Gallery: Show Off Your Boots! Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M