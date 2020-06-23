National Soccer Hall of Fame

2020 Soccer Hall of Fame Ceremony in Frisco Postponed to 2021

Members of both the 2020 and 2021 class will be inducted during a singular ceremony next year in Frisco

The 2020 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Soccer Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The third annual induction ceremony was scheduled for Sept. 19-20 in Frisco at Toyota Stadium. Members of the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be inducted alongside the 2021 class at next year's ceremony in Frisco.

“The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, new Inductees and guests is our highest priority,” said National Soccer Hall of Fame Executive Director Djorn Buchholz in a press release. “After monitoring the situation and consulting with medical experts, we decided that it is in the best interest to postpone the 2020 Induction Ceremony."

The 2020 class will be announced at a later date; voting on the class was completed earlier this year.

The National Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium officially opened to the public on Nov. 2, 2018, and had hosted the past two National Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

