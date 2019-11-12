2019 Class 1A Texas High School Football Playoffs

2019 Texas High School Football Playoffs:
Schedule/Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A-Six Man
Final Ranking: Dave Campbell's Texas Football (Week 11)
State Championship (Dec. 18)
Division I
- McLean (13-1) vs. Blum (12-2), 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
Division II
- Motley County (11-3) vs. Richland Springs (13-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium
State Semifinals Results (Dec. 6-7)
Division I
- McLean 97, Rankin 81
- Blum 52, Jonesboro 30
Division II
- Matador Motley County 56, Blackwell 44
- Richland Springs 62, Strawn 14
Quarterfinals Results (Nov. 29-30)
Division I, Quarterfinals
- Region I Final: McLean 59, White Deer 12
- Region II Final: Rankin 78, Borden County 32
- Region III Final: Blum 54, Saint Jo 30
- Region IV Final: Jonesboro 83, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 34
Division II, Quarterfinals
- Region I Final: Matador Motley County 62, Groom 56
- Region II Final: Blackwell 62, Jayton 54
- Region III Final: Strawn 64, Gordon 40
- Region IV Final: Richland Springs 72, Oakwood 12
Regional Results (Nov. 21-23)
Division I, Region I
- McLean 54, Spur 8
- White Deer 80, Ira 50
Division I, Region II
- Rankin 76, Ropesville Ropes 30
- Borden County 72, Balmorhea 24
- Saint Jo 52, Avalon 22
- Blum 36, Gilmer Union Hill 16
- Jonesboro 46, Eden 36
- Barksdale Nueces Canyon 66, May 62
- Groom 54, Whitharral 8
- Matador Motley County 60, Anton 13
- Jayton 72, Grandfalls-Royalty 32
- Blackwell 46, Throckmorton 0
- Strawn 62, Cranfills Gap 14
- Gordon 52, Bynum 6
- Oakwood 60, Blanket 20
- Richland Springs 34, Calvert 29
Bi-District Results (Nov. 14-16)
Division I, Region I
- McLean 54, Happy 8
- Spur 88, Knox City 43
- Ira 60, Crowell 36
- White Deer 68, Petersburg 16
Division I, Region II
- Ropesville Ropes 58, O'Donnell 8
- Rankin 86, Sterling City 60
- Balmorhea 52, Garden City 28
- Borden County 62, Morton 6
Division I, Region III
- Saint Jo 66, Aquilla 20
- Avalon 51, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 12
- Gilmer Union Hill 46, Milford 32
- Blum 54, Perrin-Whitt 6
Division I, Region IV
- Eden 74, Gorman 62
- Jonesboro 40, Leakey 36
- Barksdale Nueces Canyon 59, Zephyr 14
- May 56, Robert Lee 8
Division II, Region I
- Groom 80, Kress 0
- Whitharral 49, Southland 0
- Anton 54, Loop 33
- Matador Motley County 62, Lefors 6
Division II, Region II
- Grandfalls-Royalty 77, Loraine 32
- Jayton 50, Woodson 0
- Throckmorton 74, Lueders-Avoca 65
- Blackwell 64, Sanderson 16
Division II, Region III
- Strawn 52, Forestburg 0
- Cranfills Gap 60, Morgan 38
- Bynum 56, Walnut Springs 24
- Gordon 66, Ladonia Fannindel 21
Division II, Region IV
- Oakwood 61, McDade 8
- Blanket 52, Rochelle 6
- Richland Springs 72, Brookesmith 25
- Calvert 48, Trinidad 0
