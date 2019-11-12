2019 Class 1A Texas High School Football Playoffs

2019 Texas High School Football Playoffs:
Schedule/Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A-Six Man
Final Ranking: Dave Campbell's Texas Football (Week 11)

State Championship (Dec. 18)

Division I

  • McLean (13-1) vs. Blum (12-2), 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Division II

  • Motley County (11-3) vs. Richland Springs (13-0), 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

State Semifinals Results (Dec. 6-7)

Division I

  • McLean 97, Rankin 81
  • Blum 52, Jonesboro 30

Division II

  • Matador Motley County 56, Blackwell 44
  • Richland Springs 62, Strawn 14

Quarterfinals Results (Nov. 29-30)

Division I, Quarterfinals

  • Region I Final: McLean 59, White Deer 12
  • Region II Final: Rankin 78, Borden County 32
  • Region III Final: Blum 54, Saint Jo 30
  • Region IV Final: Jonesboro 83, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 34

Division II, Quarterfinals

  • Region I Final: Matador Motley County 62, Groom 56
  • Region II Final: Blackwell 62, Jayton 54
  • Region III Final: Strawn 64, Gordon 40
  • Region IV Final: Richland Springs 72, Oakwood 12

Regional Results (Nov. 21-23)

Division I, Region I

  • McLean 54, Spur 8
  • White Deer 80, Ira 50
Division I, Region II
  • Rankin 76, Ropesville Ropes 30
  • Borden County 72, Balmorhea 24
Division I, Region III
  • Saint Jo 52, Avalon 22
  • Blum 36, Gilmer Union Hill 16
Division I, Region IV
  • Jonesboro 46, Eden 36
  • Barksdale Nueces Canyon 66, May 62
Division II, Region I
  • Groom 54, Whitharral 8
  • Matador Motley County 60, Anton 13
Division II, Region II
  • Jayton 72, Grandfalls-Royalty 32
  • Blackwell 46, Throckmorton 0
Division II, Region III
  • Strawn 62, Cranfills Gap 14
  • Gordon 52, Bynum 6
Division II, Region IV
  • Oakwood 60, Blanket 20
  • Richland Springs 34, Calvert 29

Bi-District Results (Nov. 14-16)

Division I, Region I

  • McLean 54, Happy 8
  • Spur 88, Knox City 43
  • Ira 60, Crowell 36
  • White Deer 68, Petersburg 16

Division I, Region II

  • Ropesville Ropes 58, O'Donnell 8
  • Rankin 86, Sterling City 60
  • Balmorhea 52, Garden City 28
  • Borden County 62, Morton 6

Division I, Region III

  • Saint Jo 66, Aquilla 20
  • Avalon 51, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 12
  • Gilmer Union Hill 46, Milford 32
  • Blum 54, Perrin-Whitt 6

Division I, Region IV

  • Eden 74, Gorman 62
  • Jonesboro 40, Leakey 36
  • Barksdale Nueces Canyon 59, Zephyr 14
  • May 56, Robert Lee 8

Division II, Region I

  • Groom 80, Kress 0
  • Whitharral 49, Southland 0
  • Anton 54, Loop 33
  • Matador Motley County 62, Lefors 6

Division II, Region II

  • Grandfalls-Royalty 77, Loraine 32
  • Jayton 50, Woodson 0
  • Throckmorton 74, Lueders-Avoca 65
  • Blackwell 64, Sanderson 16

Division II, Region III

  • Strawn 52, Forestburg 0
  • Cranfills Gap 60, Morgan 38
  • Bynum 56, Walnut Springs 24
  • Gordon 66, Ladonia Fannindel 21

Division II, Region IV

  • Oakwood 61, McDade 8
  • Blanket 52, Rochelle 6
  • Richland Springs 72, Brookesmith 25
  • Calvert 48, Trinidad 0
