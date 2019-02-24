2019 Cowtown Results

The 2019 Cowtown Marathon wrapped up on Sunday. Here's a look at the results, Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Half Marathon results

MEN: Course Record 2016 (1:04:34)

First – Richard Powell, age 30, Missouri City, TX; Time – 1:10:07

Second – Issac Roldan, age 22, Oklahoma City, OK; Time – 1:11:39

Third – Gishu Maco, age 36, Ethiopia; Time – 1:11:54

WOMEN: Course Record 2016 (1:11:47)

First – Allie Kieffer, age 31, Austin, TX; Time – 1:14:03

Second – Stephanie Andre, age 35, Bixby, OK; Time – 1:17:26

Third – Caitlin Keen, age 26, Fort Worth, TX; Time – 1:17:46

Marathon results

Handcycle Winner

Douglas Dillard, age 40, Richmond, TX; Time – 2:20:32

MEN: Course Record 2014 (2:17:12)

First place – Gabriel Zambrano, age 25, Fort Worth, TX; Time – 2:28:13

Second – Joseph Darda, age 31, Fort Worth, TX; Time – 2:29:33

Third – Abu Diriba, age 31, New York, NY; Time – 2:33:25

WOMEN: Course Record 2014 (2:42:31)

First – Rachel Fox, age 45, Flower Mound, TX; Time – 2:57:28

Second – Neringa Kaulinaite, age 36, Fort Worth, TX; Time – 2:57:48

Third – Diana Velasquez, age 42, Amarillo, TX; Time – 3:01:02

Ultra Marathon results

MEN: Course record 2014 (3:00:21)

First – Jason Butler, age 46, Oklahoma City, OK; Time – 3:09:22

Second – Javier Vilchis, age 42, Irving, TX; Time – 3:38:36

Third – Clayton Greer, age 41, Fort Worth, TX; Time – 3:48:25

Butler was attempting and succeeded in besting the USATF American Masters Age group record in the 50k which was 3:13:07.

WOMEN: Course record 2016 (3:21:33)

First – Jenna Mutz, age 38, Joplin, MO; Time – 3:53:36

Second – Gina Hendrickson, age 42, Edmond, OK; Time – 4:15:29

Third – Marissa Jacobs, age 31, Houston, TX; Time – 4:24:41

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price completed the Half today and has been involved with or running the Cowtown for 30 years.

Registration for 2020 will open on April 1, 2019. For more information, click here.