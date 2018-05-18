2018 Preakness Stakes: How to Watch Live Wherever You Are

It's the most prestigious prize in horse racing – and the most elusive (Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018)

The 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, is on Saturday, May 19.

Coverage kicks off at 4 p.m. CT and competitors will be taking their post positions around 5:20 p.m. CT. You can watch it all live at home or on the go via NBC Live.

You can live stream the Preakness on your desktop or laptop computer or your mobile device by clicking on this link. You can also watch the coverage on our free app — download it from iTunes HERE or from Google Play HERE. All you need is your TV service provider’s username and password.

