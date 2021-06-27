fc dallas

18-Year-Old Pepi Scores Twice, FC Dallas Beats Revolution 2-1

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ricardo Pepi had his first multi-goal game in MLS, Jimmy Maurer made four saves and FC Dallas beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old Pepi went into the game with four career goals, including two this season.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ryan Hollingshead played a long ball down the left side to Pepi, who adefender and then deked another as he moved across the area before ripping a rising right-footer into the net to give Dallas a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

spud webb 1 hour ago

Dallas Native Spud Webb Takes Part in Youth Basketball Camp

Tokyo Olympics 2 hours ago

Too Hot: Track Trials Come to a Halt as Temperatures Soar

New England (7-2-2), the Eastern Conference points leader with 23 had won five in a row,

Jesus Ferreira flicked a side-footer toward goal, Pepi outraced defender Jonathan Bell to the ball and slipped it inside the post to open the scoring in the 11th minute and Gustavo Bou first-timed a deflected cross into the net to make it 1-1 in the 33rd.

Dallas (2-4-4), which snapped a six-game winless streak dating to May 1, moved out of the Western Conference's cellar with 10 points, two ahead of Vancouver.
New England had 57% possession and outshot Dallas 16-8.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fc dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us