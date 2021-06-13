USA Swimming

18-Year-Old Virginia Swimmer Torri Huske Breaks US Olympic Record in 100m Butterfly

By Julius Long

18-year-old Arlington-native sets U.S. Olympic record in the 100m butterfly originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Torri Huske, an 18-year-old Arlington Aquatic Club swimmer, etched her name in U.S. Olympic history on Sunday night when she set a new American record in the 100m butterfly at 55.78 seconds.

In the first heat at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Huske shattered the previous record of 55.98 seconds set by seven-time Olympic medalist Dana Vollmer in Beijing in 2012. In doing so, Huske joins Vollmer as the only Americans to break 56 seconds in the event.

Huske, who is set to swim collegiately at Stanford, edged 16-year-old phenom Claire Curzan by less than half a second. Curzan is a favorite to make the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics in the 100m fly.

Both booked their spot in Monday night's final, and with the world record of 55.48 seconds in sight, it could prove to be another historic race with a trip to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the top two swimmers on the line.

