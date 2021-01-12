Stars

17 Dallas Stars Players Test Positive for COVID-19, NHL Says

The Dallas Stars react to their 2-0 deficit late in the third against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Six of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Sept. 28, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The National Hockey League says 17 of the 27 players that have tested positive for the coronavirus are on the Dallas Stars.

The league announced COVID-19 testing numbers from Dec. 30-Jan 11 on Tuesday. That included 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players.

Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday said the testing numbers so far were very good.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

texas high school football Nov 10, 2020

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

NBA 4 hours ago

NBA, Union Stiffen Virus Protocols; More Games Postponed

The NHL says most of the 17 Stars players are asymptomatic and all are recovering without complication. Dallas shut down its training camp Friday and resumed practices Tuesday with more than a dozen players still unavailable.

The regular season starts Wednesday. The Stars were scheduled to play their first game Thursday but will not begin now until at least Jan. 19.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Starscoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us