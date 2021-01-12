17 Dallas Stars Players Test Positive for COVID-19, NHL Says

The National Hockey League says 17 of the 27 players that have tested positive for the coronavirus are on the Dallas Stars.

The league announced COVID-19 testing numbers from Dec. 30-Jan 11 on Tuesday. That included 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players.

Commissioner Gary Bettman on Monday said the testing numbers so far were very good.

The NHL says most of the 17 Stars players are asymptomatic and all are recovering without complication. Dallas shut down its training camp Friday and resumed practices Tuesday with more than a dozen players still unavailable.

The regular season starts Wednesday. The Stars were scheduled to play their first game Thursday but will not begin now until at least Jan. 19.

