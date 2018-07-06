The peloton rides down the Champs-Elysees towards the Arc de Triomphe during stage 21 of the 2017 Le Tour de France, a 103km stage from Montgreon to the Paris Champs-Élysées on July 23, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It's one of cycling's most prestigious and challenging events, and this Sunday NBC Sports will stream the first of three NBC broadcasts of the 105th running of the Tour de France.

Cyclists from around the globe will converge on France for the 21-stage race that spans more than 2,000 miles.

Organizers say 3.5 billion people in 190 countries tune in each year to watch the Tour de France. You can see the first of three NBC broadcasts from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Additional coverage will follow on July 14 and with the race's end in Paris on Sunday, July 29.



You can livestream the race on NBCDFW.com on your desktop or laptop computer or your mobile device by clicking on this link.

You can also watch the coverage on NBCSports.com or in the NBC Sports App (download it from iTunes here or from Google Play here). All you need is your TV service provider’s username and password.

What is a TV service provider?

A TV service provider is a company you pay to get your television service, such as a cable, satellite or a telecommunications company.

Why am I being asked to sign in?

TV service providers play a key role in delivering our content through emerging technology platforms, like the web and mobile devices. It's through the support of pay TV service providers that we're able to bring live as well as on demand entertainment and news shows to subscribers at no additional cost.

Do I have to create a new account?

If you already have a username and password from your TV service provider, you do not need to create a new account — just verify your account information. If you have not previously set up an account with your provider, you'll need to create a new account. Please contact your TV service provider to learn more. If you're not currently a customer with a TV service provider, you'll need to become one to access the full range of NBC programming.

How do I verify my TV service provider account?

Select your TV service provider from the list. When asked, enter your account username and password; it's most likely the same information you use to log on to your account to pay your bill online. Don't forget to check "remember me" to avoid having to sign in each time you come back.

What if I've forgotten my username or password?

Most TV service providers offer a simple way to retrieve or reset your password online. Please contact your provider to learn more.

