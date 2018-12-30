Rod Smith #45 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown run against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor shares 10 thoughts following Dallas' win over the Giants in the regular season finale.

1. One reason the Cowboys wanted Dak Prescott to play against New York was to let him work on their red zone offense, which entered the game ranked 30th in the NFL. Well, the plan worked. Prescott directed four red zone drives and three ended with touchdowns. Brett Maher misses a 34-yard field goal attempt on the other drive.

2. The Cowboys ended the season by forcing at least one turnover in their last nine games after getting two against the Giants. They forced at least two turnovers in four of their last nine games.

3. DeMarcus Lawrence had a sack and a forced fumble, giving him 10.5 for the season and consecutive seasons with double digit sacks.

4. Blake Jarwin had a breakout game with seven catches for 119 yards, including the first three touchdowns of his NFL career. Jarwin scored on receptions of 13, 19 and 39 yards, respectively. He never had more than four catches or 90 yards in three seasons at Oklahoma State.

5. Brett Maher, right now, is the worst kind of kicker because he has made kicks of 62 and 59 yards this season, and also hit game-winners against Detroit and Atlanta. But he has missed two kicks between 30-39 yards and four between 40-49 yards.

6. Ezekiel Elliott sat out the game as a precautionary measure, but still won his second rushing title in three seasons with 1,434 yards. He tied Saquon Barkley for the NFL lead with seven 100-yard games.

7. The Cowboys allowed the fewest points in the first quarter in franchise history (24) after shutting out Giants in the first quarter. Chicago was second, allowing 38.

8. Amari Cooper needed 26 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He finished with five catches for 31 yards and 1,006 yards for the season between his time with Oakland and the Cowboys.

9. Dak Prescott wanted to play -- and play a lot -- in the final preseason game because he wanted to find a rhythm going into the playoffs. Prescott finished with the fifth 300-yard game of his career and the first four touchdown game of his career. He finished 27 of 44 for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

10. The Cowboys allowed 30 points in a game for the first time this season, ending their string of 21 consecutive games without allowing a 30-point game.