Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor gives his 10 thoughts on the Cowboys’ 21-12 loss to Seattle.

1. It’s beyond comprehension that Scott Linehan and Jason Garrett could have Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield and not give them ball on two plays from the Seattle 3.

2. Several defensive starters lamented their inability to create any turnovers against Seattle, despite allowing fewer than 150 total yards.

3. Dez Bryant continues to have a forgettable season with two drops - one led to an interception- and a fumble. He had a 33-yard catch, but that didn’t atone for his mistakes.

4. Chido Awuzie had a rough day, allowing a TD pass and getting penalized for facemask and pass interference on Seattle’s final scoring drive.

5. In his first game after a serving a six-game suspension, Elliot carried 24 times for 97 yards but had only a long of nine. Seattle never stopped him, but the Seahawks did a good job of controlling him.

6. Sean Lee was his usual terrific self with 14 tackles, including three for loss, which is one reason Seattle managed just 136 yards.

7. The Cowboys continue to have problems making big plays in the passing game. Dak Prescott had one completion of more than 17 yards in 34 attempts. Noah Brown an Cole Beasley drew pass interference penalties of more than 20 yards.

8. Prescott threw his worst pass of the season in the third quarter and it was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, the fifth turnover of his this season teams have returned for a TD this season.

9. Rod Smith ran twice for 10 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards, while appearing to supplant Alfred Morris as Elliott’s backup.

10. It’s a joy to watch how hard Demarcus Lawrence plays. He plays the run as hard as he rushes the passer and his 22-yard sack of Russell Wilson was the definition of relentless.

