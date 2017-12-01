10 Thoughts on The Cowboys' 38-14 Win Over Washington

NBC 5 Sports' Pat Doney and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor break down the Cowboys' 38-14 win over Washington at AT&T Stadium on NBC Thursday Night Football. (Published Friday, Dec. 1, 2017)

1. Chido Awuzie had an excellent game. He broke up three passes, tackled well and provided a physical presence.

2. The offense, overall, wasn't that much better in week four without Ezekiel Elliott than it was in week one without him, totaling 275 yards.



3. DeMarcus Lawrence ended a two-game drought with two sacks. He also had two tackles for loss and made himself a general nuisance.



4. Kavon Frazier downed a point at the Washington one and made a handful of physical plays against Washington, an indication he's trying to get more playing time.



5. Anthony Hitchens, the most underrated player on the Cowboys' defense, had 15 tackles, including three for loss.



6. Dak Prescott bruised his right hand on an option play in the first quarter and it affected his passing all night. He completed just 11 of 22 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns



7. Dez Bryant ended a five-game touchdown drought - the longest of his career - with his 13-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. It was the 72nd touchdown of his career, breaking Hall of Famer Bob Hayes' record and setting a franchise record.



8. The Cowboys, playing with a lead of more than a touchdown for the first time in a month, recorded four sacks.



9. The Cowboys yielded just two completions of more than 20 yards against Kirk Cousins, who was tied for the NFL lead with 45.



10. Alfred Morris rushed for 127 yards on 27 carries, his first 100-yard game since the end of the 2015 season against the Cowboys as a member of the Redskins.

