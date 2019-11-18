Newy: How the Cowboys Can Win the NFC East With 10 Wins

Jean-Jacques Taylor returns to NBC 5 to tell Newy Scruggs that week-to-week expectations for the Cowboys have changed since the season started. (Published Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019)

Could the Cowboys win 10 games? Can they win 11?

I know Dallas currently has six wins against teams that don't have a record above .500. It's good enough to lead the NFC East by a game right now.

I'm not celebrating them being in first place, because the Cowboys lost to a bad Jets team and the Oakland Raiders are 6-4 with a lot less talent that Jason Garrett's club.

This week the Cowboys could very well lose and be 6-5 after they visit the 9-1 New England Patriots. But I'm going to call my shot a say the 2019 Dallas Cowboys will have a December to remember.

The Cowboys end their November schedule at New England and then have a quick turnaround next week as they host a Buffalo Bills club that will be either 8-3 or 7-4 on Thanksgiving. It's a game Dallas could lose. Dallas could be 6-6 at the end of the month if they can't beat the Patriots and Bills.

I don't think the Cowboys will beat the Pats in New England this Sunday, especially if right tackle La'el Collins is out with an injured knee.

IF… stay with me… IF Dallas is 6-5, or even 7-4, the fans will be howling for Garrett's job. I know this: Garrett does his best work when the Cowboys are being dog cussed and dog piled by the DFW media and fans.

Here's how Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys can finish with 10 or even 11 wins: They run the table in December.

At Chicago

Home against the Rams

On the road in Philly

And capture the season ender at JerryWorld against Washington

Before you call me a homer, let's go back to the 2018 season, because Dallas went 7-1 in the second half. Those seven wins included a sweep of the Eagles and a 13-10 victory in Arlington over the New Orleans Saints.

Let's break down these games starting with Chicago. The Bears starting quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, is a train wreck and his team has a losing record. The Bears benched him during their Sunday night loss to the Rams, though the team line from the head coach was a hip injury. If Trubisky is playing quarterback, then it is a benefit for the Cowboys. Give the Cowboys a win in Chicago in that Thursday night game.

After the Bears, the Cowboys host the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are not the same club that ran buck wild on the Cowboys in the playoffs last January. The Rams have a winning record but they have warts.

Rams running back Todd Gurley has not posted a 100-yard rushing game this season and he's only rushed for more than 63 yards in three games this year. Gurley doesn’t look 100% healthy and the Rams offensive line has suffered the loss of two starters. Los Angeles is 20th in the league in rushing and only averages 97.6 yards a game.

If you are going to beat Dallas, you need to be able to run the football. The Rams are not doing that the way they did during last year's Super Bowl season. I say Dallas wins.

Up next, it's a road game at Philadelphia. The Eagles don't have wideouts who can separate; they have defensive backs that are a liability; and the offensive line is dealing with injuries. The Cowboys have won four straight games over the Birds and I will say it's five after Dec. 22.

The season ends at home against a Washington club that is starting rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Washington just lost at home 34-17 to the Jets. They fired their coach Jay Gruden earlier in the season. I expect the Burgundy and Gold to lay down to secure a high draft pick.

Those four December wins will make the Cowboys 10-6 or 11-5.

That means Garrett wins another NFC East title and then fans will see what the Cowboys can do in the playoffs.