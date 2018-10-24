The Cowboys acquired Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders in a blockbuster deal Monday. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor explain why the trade is really about Dak Prescott. (Published Monday, Oct. 22, 2018)

The Oakland Raiders lost confidence in wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to longtime Bay Area columnist Ray Ratto.

Ratto works for NBC Sports Bay Area and he said on my NBC Sports Radio show, "They treated him like he was a number one option early, he dropped a bunch of balls, they lost confidence in him."

Cooper made the Pro Bowl his first two years in the NFL. The former Alabama product had over one thousand yards in 2015 and 2016. Last season, he only had 680 yards in 14 games, but caught a career high seven touchdown passes. In five games this year, he's got one touchdown pass and two 100-yard receiving games.

Ratto believes Raiders quarterback Derek Carr lost trust in Cooper when he told me, "They fell out of competitive love with each other. Cooper's hands problem made Carr distrust him."

Can You Trust Cowboys Coaches to Develop Cooper?

The Cowboys gave up a first-round pick to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs and Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor discuss whether Dallas' coaching staff can get the most out of the new acquisition. (Published Monday, Oct. 22, 2018)

Cooper was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Click here to listen to my NBC Sports Radio interview with Ratto. He starts talking about Cooper at 3:36