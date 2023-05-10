Feds Charge Rep. George Santos With Fraud, Money Laundering in 13-Count Indictment

What to Know Rep. George Santos, whose lies about his life story have drawn deep scrutiny, has been charged with making false statements, fraud, money laundering and other crimes in a 13-count federal indictment unsealed ahead of his expected arraignment on Long Island. He has pled not guilty to the charges.

The embattled 34-year-old Republican, whose district covers part of Long Island and Queens, was in custody at the time prosecutors in New York's Eastern District released the court documents.

The indictment includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. George Santos, whose lies about his life story have drawn deep scrutiny, has been charged with making false statements, fraud, money laundering and other crimes in a 13-count federal indictment unsealed ahead of his expected arraignment on Long Island. He has pled not guilty to the charges.

The embattled 34-year-old Republican, whose district covers part of Long Island and Queens, was in custody at the time prosecutors in New York's Eastern District released the court documents.

The indictment includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives. A grand jury returned it a day ago, prosecutors said Wednesday as they publicly released the court papers. Read it here.

The document alleges Santos induced supporters to donate to a company under the false pretense that the money would be used to support his campaign. Instead, it claims, he used it for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothes and to pay off his credit cards.

Santos also is accused of lying about his finances on congressional disclosure forms and applying for and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed as regional director of an investment firm and running for Congress.

His lawyer has not returned requests for comment regarding the charges, nor has his office. Santos' office in Queens was empty Tuesday night, and, reached by phone, after reports on the anticipated indictment, he told the Associated Press that it was "news to me."

The indictment intends to hold Santos accountable for "various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement.

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/bipartisan-reaction-is-swift-following-santos-indictment-mccarthy-wont-call-for-resignation/4321261/

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself," Peace added. "He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives."

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll echoed similar sentiments.

"As today's enforcement action demonstrates, the FBI remains committed to holding all equally accountable under the law," Driscoll said. "As we allege, Congressman Santos committed federal crimes, and he will now be forced to face the consequences of his actions."

Santos appeared in court in his typical white shirt and sweater with an overcoat and slacks as he walked quickly to the defense table and sat down. He conferred with his attorney Joe Murray who put his arm in his back as Santos read the charges.

When asked how he pleads he said firmly: “Not guilty”.

The bond package is $500,000. Santos must submit to pretrial services, have random monitoring at his home, surrender his passport, and keep his travel to kinited to New York, Long Island, DC. However, as long as he receives permission from the court and pretrial services, he can travel elsewhere. His defense attorney said since Santos is running for re-election and travels by car to campaign events, he promises to give advance notice.

Additionally, Santos must not have contact with individuals that the government has identified but not made public.

After leaving the courthouse Wednesday, Santos adamantly said: "I will not resign."

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30.

Gus Rosendale reporting on the controversial Congressman's announcement for re-election.

What Is DOJ Looking at in Santos Case?

A Long Island prosecutor had previously been investigating whether Santos defrauded supporters and the New York attorney general’s office had previously said it was looking into possible violations of the law.

The Federal Election Commission has repeatedly flagged problems with Santos’ campaign finance reports. Sources familiar with the matter previously told NBC News that Santos was being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s office for possible campaign finance violations.

The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center lodged a complaint with the FEC and urged regulators to investigate Santos. The “mountain of lies” Santos propagated during the campaign about his life story and qualifications, the center said, should prompt the commission to “thoroughly investigate what appear to be equally brazen lies about how his campaign raised and spent money.”

Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres said the charges are "long overdue," calling Santos "a pathological liar and lawbreaker who lied to the voters of New York State and defrauded his way into the United States Congress.

"One thing is crystal clear – either Rep. Santos must resign or House Republican leadership, under Speaker Kevin McCarthy, must summon the courage to join House Democrats in expelling him," the statement from Torres went on to say. "Rep. Santos is a deep rot of corruption at the core of Congress."

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, from the Hudson Valley, said in a brief statement that "I reiterate my call for George Santos to step down." Fellow Republican Congressman Anthony D'Esposito echoed those sentiments, saying "as a retired NYPD detective, I am confident the justice system will fully reveal Congressman Santos' long history of deceit, and I once again call on this serial fraudster to resign from office."

Legally speaking, Santos is allowed to stay in office as he fights the charges. Even if he is convicted, and the charges call for two or more years in prison, the rules of the House of Representatives state that he wouldn't technically have to leave office, he just would not be allowed to vote on the House floor or in committee.

House Speaker Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said during a press conference that Santos is not on any committees, and likened the situation to the one New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was in when he was indicted. McCarthy said that Menendez was able to stay on as part of the Senate and voted during the time, so it did not appear likely that McCarthy would be looking to expel Santos any time soon.

"We'll just follow the same pattern we always have, right? If a person is indicted, they’re not on committees, they have a right to vote, they go to trial," the House Speaker said.

McCarthy has said Santos should have his day in court -- and that process starts Wednesday. It's been months in the making.

In March, the House Ethics Committee announced that it was launching an investigation into Santos. That investigation appeared to be far-reaching, seeking to determine whether Santos "may have engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign” among other actions, the committee said in a statement.

The panel was also said to be looking into whether Santos "failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House, violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services, and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office," the statement said.

Santos is allowed to stay in office while he faces charges. He had already removed himself from his committee assignments but otherwise has refused calls from many (including Republicans) in New York to step down from office.

His office previously said that he is “fully cooperating” with the Ethics probe and would not comment further.

The committee could recommend expulsion, the sternest form of punishment the House can impose, an action it has used only five times in more than two centuries and never when it comes to conduct that took place before a member was sworn into office. At least two-thirds of the House must vote for expulsion for it to occur.

Not only has Santos refused to resign, he has spent much of his time in Congress rewriting the narrative surrounding him — even saying boldly and without a hint of irony in March that “I think truth still matters very much."

In April, Santos announced that he would seek reelection. The release from his team didn't mention any of the many controversies, instead portraying him as a "dependable conservative vote" and noting he is the first openly gay Republican elected to the House.

The Nassau County Republican Committee, which had supported his candidacy, said it would not support him again.

A Democratic PAC is spending $45 million in New York state alone for the 2024 cycle, focusing intently on Santos' district and a half-dozen others as the party works to regain majority control of the chamber.

CNBC reported that Santos may soon face his first Democratic challenger: former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, who previously represented the district.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., were seen before President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address having an exchange on the House floor. A lawmaker close to the exchange told NBC News that he overheard Romney telling Santos that he does not belong in Congress.

Swift Reactions to George Santos' Indictment

Reactions to the news has been swift, as well as bipartisan. (To read more of the reactions, click here.)

However, although politicians from both sides of the aisle have asked for Speaker Kevin McCarthy to call for Santos to resign, McCarthy is standing by Santos, even after being informed that he's been indicted on 13 federal counts. McCarthy told reporters Wednesday morning following news of the indictment that he's been busy all morning and hasn't seen the court documents, but when told what the charges are and asked if he's concerned, McCarthy said "always concerns me."

McCarthy did not go as far as to call for Santos' resignation, and repeated a lot of what he said about Santos Tuesday night at his presser, saying he will have his time in trial "and let's find out how the outcome is."

Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo, Farnoush Amiri and Jake Offenhartz contributed to this report.