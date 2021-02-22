Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Plans Legislative Action After ‘Category 5 Winter Storm'

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) says the Texas Senate will begin investigations this week into the power losses that occurred last week during a prolonged, bitterly cold winter storm he described as a Category 5 winter storm.

Patrick said the senate's business and commerce committees will begin meeting Thursday and Friday and vowed they would continue until legislation is ready to be passed that addresses the outages and how they can be prevented in the future.

Patrick said he hoped industry leaders would attend the upcoming hearings, including those with decision-making power. Patrick added that if they don't come to the table, he would consider compelling those in leadership to attend the hearings through the power of subpoena.

"Wherever the evidence leads us, that's how we're going to solve the problem," Patrick said.

Winterizing plants and lines, Patrick added, will take some time and some money but that, "we're going to do it right."

Patrick noted that not only was the winter storm worse than people thought but that he felt like people had their guard down. He compared the strength of the winter storm to that of a hurricane and said that with several days' notice people and energy providers should have been more adequately prepared to weather the storm.

"This was a Category 5 winter storm," Patrick said.

"I am putting this on my shoulders because this all happens through the legislature," Patrick said. "Were going to get it done. I'm going to set a high standard to address these issues."

On Sunday, Patrick shared a 10-minute video on his website of a message he shared with fellow congregants at Second Baptist in Houston, his church, on last week's winter storm, the loss of power and the electric bills incurred by some Texans on variable rate plans.