Voter Registration Deadline for June 14 Primary Runoff is Monday

Registration for November general election is Oct. 4

TYSONS CORNER, VA – OCTOBER 01: A pile of voter registration forms is seen at the booth of Fairfax County Republican Committee during the annual KORUS festival, a Korean cultural festival, October 1, 2016 in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Monday is the last day Texans can register to vote in the upcoming July 14 primary elections.

The July 14 primary runoff will decide statewide and congressional candidates who will appear on ballots in the November general election.

Key races include the Democratic primary between Texas Sen. Royce West, who represents a Dallas district in the Texas Senate, and Air Force veteran M.J. Hegar, who are fighting for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by incumbent Republican, senior U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

The election was delayed from May to June due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Voters can register by printing out an application form here and mailing it to the county voter registrar. If you're unsure about your voting status, check that here.

Early voting for the July 14 election begins on June 29 and ends on July 10.

The registration deadline date to be eligible to register for the general Nov. 3 election is Oct. 4.

Voter Registrationtexas primary
