Dallas

US Rep. Ron Wright Out of Hospital After Cancer Treatment

us-rep-ron-wright-07292019
NBC 5 News

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright is out of the hospital following treatment for lung cancer complications, the Texas Republican’s campaign staff announced Wednesday.

The freshman Republican from the 6th Congressional District in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs was released Monday from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas after a weeklong hospitalization, his staff said in a statement. His physicians have directed him to recover at home from a bout with pneumonia before returning to work and his campaign for reelection while continuing treatment for his cancer.

Wright, 67, of Arlington, is seeking a second House term. In an earlier statement, his campaign staff had said Wright has been in a “tough battle” with cancer this year and was admitted to the National Institutes of Health in Maryland for treatment earlier this month before returning home. Last year, Wright wrote on Facebook that he was again undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

DallasArlingtonRon WrightBaylor University Medical Center in Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us