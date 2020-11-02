Unlike 4 Years Ago, George W. Bush and His Wife, Laura, Will Keep Their White House Votes to Themselves

Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, will not make public how they voted in this year’s presidential race, four years after the couple revealed on Election Day that they had selected “none of the above” in the 2016 White House contest.

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford – who’s stressed repeatedly over the 2020 campaign cycle that the former president is “retired from presidential politics” – on Monday confirmed that the Dallas residents are keeping their ballot box decisions to themselves this year.

That it’s even a question is remarkable, underscoring yet again how President Donald Trump has transformed the GOP from the party it was under Bush.

