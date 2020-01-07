Tzintzún Ramirez Running on Progressive Platform to Challenge Cornyn

In a crowded Democratic Senate primary field, activist Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez says she feels she is best suited to represent her party.

“I am a progressive, and I am the only major candidate who has really spent time across the state, building a diverse coalition of voters and knows what regular, ordinary Texans are up against, and how to solve their real life problems,” Tzintzún Ramirez said.

She made a name for herself working in voting rights organizations and founded Jolt, an group that mobilizes young Latino voters.

Tzintzún Ramirez said the progressives and staff from former U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rouke's campaign encouraged her to run.

She is running on a progressive platform, supporting Medicare for all and a mandatory gun buyback program for semi-automatic rifles, like the AR 15.

She said feels she will have support in traditionally red Texas.

“I know that ordinary people, they believe that they should have the right as the American people to have access to high quality healthcare," Tzintzún Ramirez said. "They want their families and communities to be safe."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), the incumbent who is running for reelection, already has a war chest of about $11 million.

“We are going to need about probably $50 million in the general election to take on John Cornyn. I am building a grassroots campaign just like Beto O’Rourke did,” Tzintzún Ramirez said.

She said she will be able to raise money through grassroots support to match Cornyn’s war chest. Her grassroots efforts will continue, with events planned throughout the state, in an effort to breakout of a 12-person Democratic primary field.