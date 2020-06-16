WATCH: Trump to Sign Executive Order on Police Reform

Embracing a new priority, President Donald Trump is set to announce executive actions on police procedures and Senate Republicans are preparing a package of policing changes as the GOP rushes to respond to mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floydand other black Americans.

It's a sudden shift for the Republican Party, one Democrats are watching warily, and a crush of activity that shows how quickly the mass protests over police violence and racial prejudice are transforming national politics.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared that Republicans are developing “a serious proposal to reform law enforcement."

The Senate Judiciary Committee will gavel in Tuesday afternoon for an extensive hearing on “Police Use of Force and Community Relations," drawing testimony from the nation’s leading civil rights and law enforcement leaders.

With nationwide protests for racial justice still reverberating, signs of action are emerging across the country.

“Now is the time to reimagine a more fair and just society in which all people are safe,” Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, will tell senators, according to advance testimony obtained by The Associated Press.

The nationwide outcry "is anything but a reaction to one isolated incident or the misconduct of a few 'bad apples,’” Gupta says. “The outcry is a response to the other horrific killings of Black people by police.”

While the emerging GOP package isn't as extensive as sweeping Democratic proposals, which are headed for a House vote next week, it includes perhaps the most far-reaching proposed changes to policing procedures from the party long aligned with a "law and order” approach.

Trump’s executive order would include establishing a database that tracks police officers who garner complaints about excessive use of force in their records, according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

It would also establish a national credentialing system that would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices. The two officials briefed reporters on the executive order on the condition that they not be identified.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the sole African American Republican in the Senate, has been crafting the GOP legislative package, which will include new restrictions on police chokeholds and greater use of police body cameras, among other provisions.

Scott, who said he spoke with Trump about the legislation over the weekend, warned Monday that pushing voting into later this summer would be a “bad decision.”

The weekend shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by a white officer in Atlanta led to a renewed public outcry, more street protests and the police chief’s resignation.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said police reform and investment in underserved communities are a better immediate solution to misconduct than defunding police departments.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York is among those urging Republicans not to settle for minor changes.

“Now is the time to seek bold and broad-scale change,” Schumer said Monday.

With the political debate fluid, it is unclear whether the parties will be able to find common ground. The proposals emerging from Democrats and Republicans share many similar provisions but take different approaches to address some of the issues. Neither bill goes as far as some activists want in their push to “defund the police” by fully revamping departments.

Central to the Republican package would be the creation of the national database to improve transparency so officers cannot transfer from one department to another without public oversight of their records. The Democrats have a similar provision.

Yet the Republican bill does not go as far as the Democrats do on the issue of eliminating “qualified immunity," which would enable those injured by law enforcement personnel to sue for damages. The White House has said that is a line too far. As an alternative, Scott has suggested a “decertification” process for officers involved in misconduct.

At the funeral for George Floyd, Floyd's niece Brooke Williams gave an emotional speech about the systemic injustice that led to her uncle's death, saying, "These laws need to be changed. No more hate crimes, please. Someone said, 'Make America Great Again'. But when has America been great?"

One large police union, the influential Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement it is working with Congress and the White House on the proposals, having provided “feedback” on the Democratic bill and “substantial input” on the emerging GOP package.

Meanwhile, states and municipalities aren't waiting for the federal government in order to enact changes. Officials nationwide are responding to calls for reform while protests persist.

The New York City Police Department is disbanding the type of plainclothes anti-crime units that were involved in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner and have long been criticized for aggressive tactics, Commissioner Dermot Shea said Monday.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced plans to change police use-of-force policies and to require officers receive continuous training in how to deescalate situations before the consequences become fatal. The mayor said she'll also require officers to intervene if they see a colleague using excessive force, saying “they are duty-bound to intercede."

In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said a panel of residents, activists and one police official will review the Police Department’s policy on when officers can use force. Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mayor Tim Keller said he wants a new department of social workers and civilian professionals to provide another option when someone calls 911.

New Jersey’s attorney general ordered police to begin divulging names of officers who commit serious disciplinary violations.

DeRay Mckesson, the co-founder of Campaign Zero, explains why the police reforms laid out on the “8 Can’t Wait” website can help reduce police misconduct.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Kevin Freking, Colleen Long, Michael Balsamo and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.