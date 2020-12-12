Watch Live: Trump Supporters Gather in DC Again Before Electoral College Vote

Crowds of President Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to Washington, D.C., Saturday for the second time in as many months to show their opposition to the results of the presidential election.

The Million MAGA March and Women for America First are among the groups that planned to rally, according to event permits issued to those organizations by the National Park Service. They're convening before electors meet in their states Monday to cast Electoral College votes.

Supporters of President Trump gathered on Freedom Plaza near the White House for a second time on Saturday to demonstrate against the results of the election. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

In total, those two groups said they're expecting thousands of supporters to attend, according to the permits.

"Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal. Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them!" President Trump said on Twitter.

Later, Maine One was seen flying over the demonstrations.

It appears @realDonaldTrump may be using Marine One to fly over #MAGA March in DC. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/o1eJgR2dPe — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) December 12, 2020

Million MAGA March organizers say they're demonstrating against corruption and dishonesty.

A former Republican candidate for the U.S. House from New York, Constantin Jean-Pierre, hopes the rally will bring people together to discuss what comes next after the latest setback for Trump and his supporters who don’t accept the election results, a rejection by the Supreme Court.

“I wanted to show Trump support,” Jean-Pierre said. “We’re going to get some type of resolution. We’re going to find out what we do next after the Supreme Court justice ruling.”

As supporters flowed into downtown on Friday night, a crowd of Trump supporters took to the streets, at one point converging and kneeling at the Washington Monument.

Scuffles broke out between demonstrators and counterprotesters, resulting in five arrests, police said. Three arrestees were from Maryland, one was from Virginia and one was from New York, police said.

More opposition demonstrations are expected Saturday.

A permit for a Women for America First rally says the group is expecting 15,000 people to gather starting at 11 a.m. Saturday for an event featuring speakers that begins on Freedom Plaza, followed by a march to the exterior of the Supreme Court before concluding with more speeches and wrapping up around 3:30 p.m.

The permit for Saturday's Million MAGA March says organizers are expecting 500 people at and around the Sylvan Theater on the National Mall, near the Washington Monument. The permit was issued for a demonstration on "election integrity" and Second Amendment rights from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The demonstrations will come less than a month after similar events, during which participants protested election results they said were fraudulent.

At least two rallies in support of President Trump are expected to take place Saturday in D.C. The events are expected to draw a large number of counterprotesters. News4's Jackie Bensen reports

That evening, the night of Nov. 14, some violent clashes between Trump supporters and counterprotesters erupted on downtown streets. Dozens of people were arrested, and two police officers were injured, according to the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Police responded to numerous reports of fights, and one person was stabbed in a fight that police said was related to the protests.

Ahead of this weekend's marches, expect some street closures and parking restrictions.

Street Closures

The following streets will be restricted to vehicular traffic from about 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. According to a release from D.C. police: "The decision to restrict vehicles will be based upon public safety and if safe to do so, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence."

• Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 23rd Street NW

• Independence Avenue SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive SW

• K Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• I Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• H Street from 9th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• New York Avenue from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

• New York Avenue from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• G Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

• G Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• F Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

• F Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• E Street from 9th Street NW to 15th Street NW

• E Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• D Street from 5th Street NW to 9th Street NW

• D Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• C Street from 3rd Street NW to 6th Street NW

• C Street from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

• Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 17th Street NW to 18th Street NW

• Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street NW

• 3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street NW

• 4th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

• 4th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW

• 5th Street from Indiana Avenue NW to E Street NW

• 6th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

• 7th Street from Independence Avenue SW to E Street NW

• 9th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to E Street NW

• 10th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

• 11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

• 12th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW

• 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to L Street NW

• 14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

• 15th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

• 16th Street from H Street NW to L Street NW

• Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

• Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

• 17th Street from Independence Avenue SW to L Street NW

• Madison Street from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW

• Jefferson Street from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW

• 12th Street Tunnel

• 9th Street Tunnel

Parking Restrictions

Some parking restrictions began Thursday evening and will remain in effect through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. for the following streets:

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

I Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW

15 th Street from I Street to K Street NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Street from I Street to K Street NW (west side of McPherson Square) 17th Street from I Street to K Street NW (east side of Franklin Square)

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Saturday from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: