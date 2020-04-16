Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen to Be Released From Prison Early Over Virus Concerns

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, will be released from his three-year prison sentence early because of concerns of the coronavirus continuing to spread among inmates behind bars, his lawyer said Thursday night.

Attorney Roger Bennett Adler said that Cohen, 53, will be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement, NBC News reports. He'll be released May 1 after a two-week quarantine at the prison, Adler said.

He was initially set to be released in November 2021.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com